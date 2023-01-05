Dragons’ Den is back for series 20, and this season sees the well-renowned Psychic Sisters pitching to the Dragons to try and receive investment into their business.

Viewers may recognize the founder of the Psychic Sisters Jayne, who has appeared on many shows in the past including Loose Women, and has also been interviewed by Larry King. Now, she’s on Dragons’ Den hoping for one of the multimillionaires to invest.

We take a closer look into the Psychic Sisters, what they do, and their all-star celebrity client list.

Who are the Psychic Sisters?

The Psychic Sisters are a wellness brand, founded by clairvoyant Jayne Wallace. They perform psychic readings for a number of big clients, and at media events.

As per their Instagram, they have been featured in the New York Times, Marie Claire, OK Magazine, The Sun, and Daily Mail.

Since their launch in Selfridges, London over 16 years ago, Jayne has recruited a number of skilled readers to join her. Their collection includes a range of candles, cosmetics, and aromatherapy.

The Psychic Sisters’ celebrity clients

The Psychic sisters have a range of celebrity clients including famous sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner who invited Jayne to their home whilst she was visiting LA.

Speaking about her experience with Kim on Instagram, Jayne said: “Kim is very normal and she’s a quiet girl – but really lovely. She’s always on time, very respectful, and totally open. We could talk about anything.”

On their celebrity testimonials on the Psychic Sisters website, Kim said: “Jayne Wallace is the most exceptionally gifted clairvoyant I have ever met.”

Other celebrity clients include Rochelle Humes, Kate Hudson, and Charlotte Tilbury.

Meet the sisters on Instagram

At the time of writing, The Psychic Sisters have over 30k followers on the platform. You can follow them over @psychicsisters.

On there, they showcase their celebrity clients, their collection, and the brands they’ve partnered up with.

Most recently, Jayne partnered with Ann Summers for their Christmas advert.

