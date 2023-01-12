Dragons’ Den is back for series 20, which sees Uptheir Clothing owner, Ben Pearson pitch to the Dragons hoping to get an investment in his business.

Ben opened up to the Dragons on struggles he’s faced in the past, and he now strives to help others through his clothing brands.

We take a closer look into Uptheir Clothing owner Ben Pearson, what he and the business stand for, and their Instagram.

Uptheir Clothing On Dragons’ Den

Ben Pearson, founder of Uptheir Clothing and Bigclothing4u pitched to the Dragons on series 20, and the investors found him inspiring. Steven Bartlett even said it was the best pitch he’d heard in the Den.

Ben opened up to The Dragons when he told them he used to be in a young offenders unit. He also opened up about how he became homeless.

He explained how he was at rock bottom in this period of his life, and had nothing to lose. From there, he started plowing forward, leading to a shift in his life.

UpTheir’s website states they want their clothing to feel good, not just by using quality material but by partnering with charities and like-minded people that make a difference in this world.

They’re proud to be backed by influencers and thought leaders that are bound by a want to change this world for the better. A world where people feel included, safe, and surrounded by a tribe that only wants to empower one another.

The brand has a Harvey Price Collection

The Dragons couldn’t help but notice Harvey Price on the pitching board, an ambassador for the brand.

When asked how he met him Ben explained Harvey was struggling to find clothing. After 18 months of persistence knocking on Katie Price’s best friend’s door, he then landed a meeting with her.

The Uptheir clothing website also features a Harvey Price collection, that makes a difference and raises awareness for Harvey’s Law.

Harvey’s Law makes it illegal to troll or abuse others online. The petition for the law gained over 220,000 signatures in 2018, and mum Katie Price has been raising awareness since.

Uptheir Clothing on Instagram

At the time of writing, Up Their Clothing has over 2000 followers on Instagram. You can follow them @uptheirclothing.

The company’s Instagram features many celebrities and influencers modelling the clothing including Harvey Price and actor George Keywood.

