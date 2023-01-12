The Dragons are back in the Den in 2023 with a brand new season. Fans of the show want to know what day Dragons’ Den is on.

Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Sulleyman, and co are all poised in their chairs, pen, and paper in hand as all kinds of entrepreneurs enter the Den. This season, people who are passionate about their four-legged friends, gardening, and much more are asking the Dragons for investment.

Let’s take a look at when the BBC show is airing in 2023.

Dragons’ Den is back

The new year kicks off with a brand new series of Dragons’ Den.

Since 2005, big names in UK business have been investing in entrepreneurs from all over. Everything from DIY solutions to tasty cooking sauces have received investment from the Dragons.

Per BBC, “to date, 350 deals have been secured in the Den,” and “over £28,054,500 has been invested in businesses since the series began.”

Back for its 20th series, the BBC show launched on January 5, 2023.

What day is Dragons’ Den on?

After premiering on Thursday, January 5, Dragons’ Den is set to air weekly each Thursday.

Dragons’ Den series 20 episode 2 will air on Thursday, January 12 at 8 pm.

Series 17, 18, and 19 were made up of 14 episodes.

BBC confirms that there are 14 new episodes to come from series 20.

Who are the 2023 Dragons?

The show’s longest-serving Dragon, Peter Jones, is back in 2023.

He has taken part in all 20 series of the show, as well as appearing on the US version of Dragons’ Den, Shark Tank.

Peter is joined by Deborah Meaden, who has appeared on the show since 2006.

Touker Suleyman is also back for series 20, as well as Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.

Investor Touker first joined the show in 2015 for series 13, Sara joined in 2019 and Steven is the newest businessperson in the Den, joining in 2022.

Per BBC, a total of 19 Dragons have appeared on the show since the series began.

