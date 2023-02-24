Dragons’ Den’s latest Clear ‘n’ Collect garden rake pitch has stolen the den spotlight this week. All it takes to make the “titan of tech” happy is a garden rake – who’d have known?

Multi-millionaires Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, and Steven Bartlett are back-grilling entrepreneurs.

Dragons’ Den season 20 continues to bring in some of the most interesting pitches in den history, and this week we had four more entrepreneurs enter the ring hoping for some investment in their products.

Let’s take a look at the husband and wife who have created a revolutionary garden rake.

Where to buy the Dragons’ Den multi-purpose rake

The Clear ‘n’ Collect can be bought on the company’s website for £27.99 and is also available at Amazon for £28.99.

Episode 8 aired yesterday, Thursday, February 23, 2023, and the investment-hungry entrepreneurs who stole the spotlight were James and Sally-Anne Coneron. As soon as they entered the den fans were desperate to know whether the dragons would send them packing, or part with their cash.

James and Sally-Anne set up a business at the start of the pandemic after inventing a rake for avid gardeners called the Clear ‘n’ Collect. The duo are certainly determined as Sally-Anne gushed that they can: “get a rake like this in every shed in every house in the country, and replicate that everywhere.”

As they are still early on in their business venture journey many dragons thought they were too small, but Sara Davies took a liking to the garden gadget.

OMG: Just Lend founder on Dragons’ Den built a system for one of the world’s biggest tech firms

Did any dragons invest in the garden rake?

The “titan of tech” aka Peter Jones appeared to like the product a lot but not enough to invest. Deborah Meaden called it a “really nice invention” but there was just one dragon who seemed keen enough to invest.

That was Sara Davies, who revealed that the duo had come on the show at the “perfect time.” However, she confessed that she is worth a lot more than the 10% they’re looking for.

Sara ultimately decided to part with £50,000 and receive 25% of the business for her investment. When she makes her money back from the deal, Sara’s part in the business will drop down to 20%.

What does the multi-purpose garden rake do?

There’s not much that this multi-purpose garden rake doesn’t do, along with raking leaves, it can clear grass cuttings, hedge clippings, and garden debris.

The couple created their rake with the hopes of helping gardeners who suffer from back problems. The 2-in-1 grabber saves your back and is only 1.1kg, so it is a pretty light garden tool to use.

After all, every garden needs a rake!

Dragons’ Den season 20 continues with episode 8 on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 8 pm on BBC One.

