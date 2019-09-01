Who is Touker Suleyman's wife? Kids, home life and more explored!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Touker Suleyman has been one-fifth of Dragons’ Den since 2015. The businessman sits alongside Deborah Meaden, Tej Lalvani, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden and Peter Jones in 2019.

Touker was moved to tears during a 2019 episode of Dragons’ Den but he can’t be mistaken for a softie, like all the Dragons, his main aim is finding investable companies, not making friends in the Den.

Born in Famagusta, Cyprus and brought up in Peckham, London, Touker has had a very interesting life.

Today, Touker is involved with various brands and companies bringing his estimated worth to around £150 million. He’s got tonnes of cash that’s for sure, but does Touker Suleyman have a wife?

Who is Touker Suleyman’s wife?

As it turns out Touker doesn’t actually have a wife. It doesn’t look like he’s married and details of a previous marriage don’t seem to be available.

Touker is often papped with various women at events, however, these ladies could but nothing more than his friends.

At 66 years old Touker could want to find love and settle down but were sure he’s got enough on his plate without a relationship thrown into the mix.

Does Touker have any children?

Yes! Although Touker isn’t married, he does have two children.

The multi-millionaire has two daughters, Tashia and Taya, and he lives with them in London.

Tashia celebrated her 21st birthday in August 2019 while Taya is four years younger aged 18.

It’s unknown who Tashia and Taya’s mother is as it seems that Touker prefers to keep his private life on the DL.

Touker Suleyman – social media

Although the Dragon is on his way to 70 years old, he comes across strikingly trendy and it turns out that Touker’s on both Instagram and Twitter.

The fashion and retail entrepreneur is often spotted at store openings and millionaire birthday bashes looking dapper proving that he’s certainly not past it.

Touker has around 32,000 Twitter followers and a further 10,000 on Instagram. He often takes to Insta to share motivational quotes and is followed by the likes of Made in Chelsea’s Mark Vandelli and Victoria Baker-Harber.

