The Real Marigold Hotel comes to an end on Thursday night, May 28th.

The BBC programme returned for a new series this year with the likes of another celebrity cast ready to test the sweet retirement life far away from the UK.

This year’s edition has seen celebs such as Paul Chuckle, Susie Blake, Henry Blofeld and former Bond actress Britt Ekland. They moved to a retirement house in Puducherry, trying yoga classes and adapting to the local climate, cuisine and culture.

Taking part in the 2020 series of The Real Marigold Hotel is Scottish entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne. So, what’s his net worth?

Duncan Bannatyne: Net worth

Duncan’s net worth in 2020 is around £520 million, based on information from Celebrity Net Worth.

Duncan has investments in several different industries, including health clubs, spas, hotels and schools.

His net worth has fluctuated over the last few years as of 2018 his wealth was estimated to be between £280 million and £320 million. Back in 2013, his net worth was around £430 million.

It’s very likely that his worth has had its ups and downs after his divorce from second wife Joanne McCue.

How did Duncan become rich?

Duncan wasn’t born in wealth and he comes from a modest family.

In fact, his business career kicked off after he turned 30 years old. He used to work random jobs and launched his first business after starting an ice cream truck company which he later sold for £28,000.

One of his biggest business turnarounds was when he sold the nursing home Quality Care Homes for a whopping £26 million.

Where else have we seen Duncan?

Duncan used to be a Dragon on the BBC series Dragons’ Den for 10 years.

He was on the show between 2005 and 2015 and during his time there he invested in 36 businesses.

In 2015, he also took part in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

