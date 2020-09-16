Gregg Wallace and Chris Bavin are back on the BBC with another season of Eat Well for Less.

The duo are helping families across the UK reframe the way they shop and eat; healthier meals for all the family to enjoy at a cost that won’t break the bank.

Episode 2 (Tuesday, September 15th) introduced viewers to two single mums, Hayley and Megan, who are teaming up to make feeding their families easier. Hayley is mum to twelve-year-old Jaylen and nine-year-old twins K-Leum and Klynn. Megan is mum to seven-year-old Max.

One of the recipes which Gregg and Chris introduced to them was an easy cauliflower veg pilau. Find out how to make the recipe here!

Eat Well for Less: Cauliflower pilau ingredients

For Gregg Wallace’s cauliflower veg pilau dish you will need 1 cauliflower, 1 red onion, 1 lemon, 1 courgette, 2 large carrots, 2 peppers (Gregg and Chris use 1 yellow and 1 orange).

You will also need 1 white onion, olive oil, 1 large clove of garlic (or 2 smaller cloves), 1 tsp dried cumin, 1 tsp dried coriander and 1 tsp garam masala. Finally you need 2 bay leaves, 1 stock cube and 500 ml water.

For the recipe, they also add 1 tin of precooked lentils, frozen sweetcorn, and fresh flat parsley. Gregg serves the dish with yoghurt.

How to make the cauliflower pilau

Step 1: Finely slice the red onions and then lightly pickle them with the juice of 1 lemon. While they are pickling, grate the whole cauliflower to make the ‘rice’.

Step 2: Grate the courgette, carrots and dice the peppers.

Step 3: Dice 1 white onion and then add them to a saucepan with 1 tbsp oil. When they have softened, add the crushed garlic and then add the spices. Stir to combine and cook for a couple of minutes before adding all of the vegetables and the bay leaves. Crumble 1 veggie stock cube and cover with the water. Stir to combine.

Step 4: Add cooked lentils – rinse them before adding to the saucepan – and the frozen sweetcorn to the pilau. Simmer for a few more minutes with the lid on or until the water has fully absorbed.

Step 5: Chop the parsley and stir into the dish. Serve with more parsley on top, a dollop of yoghurt and the pickled red onions.

WATCH EAT WELL FOR LESS TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC ONE

