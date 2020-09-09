Eat Well for Less is back on BBC for its seventh series and ready to help more families eat better, healthier and cheaper.

MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace is returning with the help of Chris Bavin as the hosts; Gregg as the comedic presence and Chris as the health expert.

The first episode of series 7 aired on Tuesday, September 8th and introduced viewers to the Macbeth family. While their surname may invoke images of horror stories, the only real scary thing about this family is some of their eating habits. The Macbeth family relied on convenience when it comes to food, but that led to tonnes of microwave meals, snacks, and hardly any fresh fruit or veg.

Gregg and Chris had just the solution with some very easy recipes that the whole family could enjoy. Find out how to make the breakfast muffins and cheese and onion bread from Eat Well for Less.

Eat Well for Less: Breakfast muffins ingredients

There were two types of muffins made on Eat Well for Less: one savoury, one sweet. Both have the same base recipe.

For the base you will need 300g self-raising flour, 50g porridge oats, 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda, 3 eggs, 200ml milk.

For the savoury recipe, Chris makes a courgette and cheese muffin. You will need 60g grated cheese, 1 courgette, 1 tsp dried thyme. The sweet recipe is almond and raspberry. You will need 60g flaked almonds, 1 tbsp runny honey, two handfuls of fresh raspberries.

Breakfast muffin recipe

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 180C.

Step 2: Mix the flour, oats and bicarbonate of soda together into a bowl. Beat the eggs and milk together in a separate bowl and then pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture. Stir well to combine.

Step 3: Split the muffin base mixture into two bowls, then start on the savoury and sweet fillings.

Step 4: For the savoury recipe, grate the cheese into the mixture. Grate the courgette separately and squeeze out as much liquid as you can before adding it to the muffin mixture. Add the thyme for flavour.

Step 5: For the sweet recipe, add the honey, almond and raspberries to the mixtures.

Step 6: Place the savoury and sweet muffins into muffin cases. Bake in the oven for 18 minutes or until risen, golden and cooked all the way through.

Cheese and onion bread recipe

For the cheese and onion bread recipe you will need: 250g self-raising flour, 1 tbsp onion granules, 1/2 tsp sea salt, 150g reduced fat mature cheddar cheese, freshly ground black pepper, 275ml skimmed milk, 1 egg, and 2 tbsp low fat natural yoghurt.

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 180C. Grease a 1kg loaf tin with a little oil spray.

Step 2: Add the flour, onion granules, salt and grated cheese to a large bowl and mix. Season with pepper.

Step 3: Make a well in the middle of the dry mixture then add the milk, egg and natural yoghurt. Gradually mix until combined into a thick batter.

Step 4: Pour the mixture into the greased loaf tin and smooth to get an even top. It will take 50 minutes in the oven, but will be ready once the top has browned and the loaf has risen. You can check if it’s cooked all the way through by placing a skewer or a knife into the bread – if it comes out clean, the bread is done.

