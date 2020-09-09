Chris Bavin and Gregg Wallace are back to help more families across Britain Eat Well for Less.

The show is now in its seventh series, with the first episode kicking off on Monday, September 8th.

Chris and Gregg were helping single mum Holly and her two sons in episode 1, who live on a diet of microwave meals and sugary snacks.

One of the delicious meals they whipped up was a fish gumbo. Find out how to make the fish gumbo recipe here.

Eat Well for Less: Fish gumbo ingredients

For the fish gumbo, you will need a bag of frozen fish. Chris uses a variety bag which includes haddock, cod and salmon. You will also need 1 celery stick, 1 large white onion, 2 green peppers, garlic cloves, red chillis, 1 tsp smoked paprika, 1 tin of chopped tomatoes, 1 vegetable stock cube, and 1 tin of kidney beans.

Chris also make a kale and pumpkin seed pesto to accompany the fish gumbo. For this recipe, you need 1 bag of kale, parmesan, garlic, 1 lemon, and pumpkin seeds.

Fish gumbo recipe

Step 1: Chop the celery, onion and green peppers.

Step 2: Heat 1 tbsp oil – sunflower, olive, or vegetable will be fine – in a large saucepan. Fry the onion, green pepper and celery.

Step 3: Choose how many garlic cloves and how much red chilli you want in your fish gumbo – it’s entirely up to you. Chop the garlic and chilli, then add them to the saucepan. Also add the smoked paprika, and the tinned tomatoes. When you’ve emptied the tomato tin, fill up the tin with water and pour it into the saucepan. Finally, add the stock cube crumbled in, and the kidney beans.

Step 4: While the vegetables are softening, make the pesto. Blitz the kale, 1 garlic clove, parmesan cheese, zest of 1 lemon, and pumpkin seeds in a blender. It should reach the consistency of a smooth paste. Set aside.

Step 5: Once the vegetables have softened, add the frozen fish. Be sure to submerged them in the mixture. Add 1 heaped tbsp of the pesto at this stage.

Step 6: Once the fish has been cooked through, serve up. Serve with an extra dollop of pesto on top.

