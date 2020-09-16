Eat Well for Less is back on BBC One this September with more fantastic, money-saving recipes.

The show follows Gregg Wallace and Chris Bavin as they travel the country, helping some families struggling with dinner. Whether it’s that they have to feed fussy eaters or that they need to spend less at the supermarket, Chris and Gregg can help with any kind of kitchen nightmare.

Episode 2 (Tuesday, September 15th) saw Gregg and Chris help two single mums in Manchester who had a tough time finding food to please all their kids.

One of the meals which went down a treat was the goat curry. Even the fussiest of the bunch was happy with the curry and roti! So, if you were looking to whip up the Eat Well for Less goat curry, then we’ve got you covered. Find out about the recipe here.

Eat Well for Less: Goat curry ingredients

First off to mention, the goat curry requires a slow cooker, so you will need that piece of kit before you get going! Prep takes just 10 minutes, while you can cook the curry for between 6 and 10 hours – whack it together in the morning, leave it to cook throughout the day and you’ll have a delicious dinner after school or work!

For the curry you need 1 tbsp veg oil, 2 onions, 5 garlic cloves, 6cm piece ginger, 1 tsp ground cinnamon, 3 tbsp medium curry powder, 500g diced goat (they recommend a mix of neck, breast, shoulder, and leg meat), 3 peppers, 200ml 0% fat Greek yoghurt, 200ml reduced fat coconut milk, 1 lime, 25g flaked toasted almonds, 2 tbsp coriander leaves.

You can serve the curry with roti bread and rice.

YUM : How to make the cauliflower pilau from Eat Well for Less

How to make the goat curry recipe

Step 1: Finely slice the onions and fry in the vegetable oil. While the onions are softening, peel and grate the ginger and crush or finely mince the garlic cloves. Add the garlic and ginger to the onions.

Step 2: When the onions are soft, add the cinnamon and curry powder. Cook until fragrant, which should take 2-3 minutes.

Step 3: Add the diced goat meat to the slow cooker along with the onions, diced and deseeded peppers, yoghurt, coconut milk and the juice of the lime. Leave to slow cook.

Step 4: When you are ready to eat and the curry has been slow cooking between 6 and 10 hours, it is time to serve. For garnish, you can lightly toast the flaked almonds in a dry frying pan. Flake the almonds and the roughly chopped coriander leaves over the curry and dig in!

WATCH EAT WELL FOR LESS TUESDAYS AT 8 PM ON BBC ONE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK