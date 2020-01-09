Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Eat Well For Less has returned to the BBC in the nick of time, offering those of us who indulged a tad too heavily over the Christmas period the perfect chance to hit the kitchen with a wealth of healthy recipes.

Episode 6 of series 6 aired on Wednesday, January 8th, and saw the health-food gurus take 28-year-old dad James, a plumbing merchant, and 23-year-old Rianna under their wings.

Fans were left in shock as Rianna went about spending the entire episode trying foods for the first time. But this wasn’t in the form of exotic dishes involving couscous and quinoa, Rianna had literally never tried foods such as carrots, mozzarella and honey before!

The meal that blew the family away, however, was the quick and easy pizza base recipe, which Rianna put together herself and delighted daughters Penelope and Tallulah-Belle at dinner time.

COMING SOON: Celebrity Great British Bake Off 2020 start date and episode guide!

Mini pizza dough base recipe – episode 6!

For the pizza base, you’re going to need a handful of simple ingredients that you can find from any supermarket.

Forget the frozen aisle and make your own:

300 grams of self-raising flour

180 grams of plain yoghurt

4 & 1/2 teaspoons of olive oil

How to make the pizza dough

Add the flour to a mixing bowl and make a ‘well’

Dollop all of the yoghurt into the well in the middle of your bowl

Mix together with olive oil until it creates a soft dough

Once mixed, divide into four blobs and flatten onto a baking tray

Margharetti Pizza topping and cooking guide

1 tin of tomatoes

1 tbsp of tomato puree

1 pinch of dry basil

Blend all of the ingredients together quickly in a blender and spread onto the now-flattened pizza dough bases.

Finally, add toppings of your choice, such as cheese, peppers and mushrooms, ham, onion, and place in the oven at 180° for 15 minutes.

By making their own pizzas instead of ordering takeaway form places such as Dominoes and Pizza Hut, the Eat Well for Less experts say that you can save up to £3 per meal.

WATCH EAT WELL FOR LESS EVERY WEDNESDAY NIGHT ON BBC1

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK