Countryfile: Has Ellie had her lips done? BBC viewers question host's appearance











Ellie Harrison has co-hosted BBC’s Countryfile since 2009. Eleven years on, viewers are wondering whether she has had her lips done…

The Countryfile presenter comes from rural Gloucestershire, where her family grew fruit and vegetables and kept chickens when she grew up.

So now that she has become well-known for hosting the show, BBC viewers have started to wonder if Ellie has had any surgery on her lips.

So has Ellie had her lips done? We explored the host’s background to settle the truth behind the rumours once and for all…

Programme Name: A Very Country Christmas – TX: 06/12/2020 – Episode: A Very Country Christmas – Ep1 (No. 1) – Picture Shows: Ellie Harrison with the Highland Voices choir Ellie Harrison – (C) Tern TV – Photographer: Tern TV. Picture: BBC

Viewers question Ellie Harrison’s lips

Regular fans of BBC’s Countryfile have been questioning whether Ellie got her lips done since 2017.

Now that she’s hosting A Very Country Christmas, more viewers are beginning to wonder why her lips look different and slightly bigger.

Has Ellie had her lips done? #countryfile — Nigel Holmes (@Nigel_J_Holmes) September 27, 2020

BBC: Who is Joe Crowley from Countryfile? Meet the presenter!

Has Ellie Harrison had her lips done?

It has not been confirmed that Ellie has had her lips done

However, BBC viewers said she went down the “collagen route” several years ago – although Ellie has not confirmed if this is true or not.

Ellie has been open about having surgery before, but not on her lips. She has had extreme body art scarification on her left forearm.

She had circular marks etched into her arm to show devotion and commitment to her husband Matt Goodman.

The host also has Raynaud’s disease, a condition which can get worse amid cold weather conditions. It affects blood circulation, which can affect fingers, toes, ears, nose, lips or nipples.

FLOG IT: What happened to antique dealer David Barby?

Ellie Harrison on Countryfile

The host has appeared on the BBC show alongside Matt Bajer for years, and is now starring on A Very Country Christmas.

However, Ellie has been reportedly frustrated about viewers focusing on her looks before, which may explain why she only has 2 posts on Instagram.

As reported by the Radio Times, Ellie revealed that people only send her fan mail asking where her boots are from. She added that “people always seem to comment on how a woman looks”.

The host had a break from hosting Countryfile for maternity leave until she returned in November 2016.

Who wants to see more of the delightful Ellie Harrison? #countryfile — Viscount Discount (@tonydav37104026) December 6, 2020

WATCH A VERY COUNTRY CHRISTMAS ON BBC ONE EVERY SUNDAY AT 10.30 AM

WATCH BBC COUNTRYFILE ON BBC ONE EVERY SUNDAY AT 6.30 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK