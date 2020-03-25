Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Ready Steady Cook has returned on our screens in 2020.

The last series aired 10 years ago, but the show is back with a revamped format and new presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.

Airing weekly on BBC One 4.30 pm, the cooking programme features five talented chefs from the culinary world who offer their take on delicious recipes in a series of challenges.

So, who is Ellis Barrie? Here’s everything you need to know about the BBC chef, including restaurant business and Instagram!

Meet Ellis Barrie

Ellis is a professional cook from Anglesey, Wales. The celebrated chef discovered his passion for gastronomy after taking a cooking course when he was 12 years old.

Ellis is not a newbie to the media spotlight as he previously reached the finale of Great British Menu back in 2017.

Plus, he also scooped the Acorn Award in 2016 which celebrates business owners in the hospitality industry.

We got Ready Steady Cook chef @ellisbarriebros on the show to give us some inspo on what we can whip up with the bits and bobs in our cupboards during isolation🥫

Didn’t think cous cous could make me drool but here I am like 🤤 🤤 https://t.co/OwgHPHgEld — Kally (@kallyloren) March 20, 2020

Ellis Barrie: Restaurant business

Ellis runs The Marram Grass restaurant with his brother Liam in Newborough. The two siblings have been business partners since 2009 and run a blog under the name Barrie Bros.

Formely known as the White Lodge Cafe, Ellis and Liam have worked hard to turn the place into an award-winning restaurant.

Those of you in the local area can get home delivery from the restaurant following the closure of many businesses across the UK. For more information, head to Marram Grass’s website.

In addition, Ellis and Liam also run the YouTube channel Barrie Bros where they share vlogs and cooking masterclasses.

Follow Ellis on social media

You can follow Ellis on Instagram under the handle @ellis.barrie. And you can find him on Twitter here.

You’ll be glad to know that Ellis recently shared a homemade bread recipe – just what we need since there’s no left at the shops!

