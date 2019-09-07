Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Sporting stars, reality TV cast members, social media buffs and a viscountess are just a few of the celebrities taking part in the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing!

The BBC dancing competition will see the huge variety of famous faces cha-cha, salsa and waltz their way around the dance floor each week.

And someone who’s up for a bit of critiquing from the judging panel is Viscountess Emma Weymouth!

She could be one of the poshest stars to take part in the show, but will her dance skills match up to her social status?

Let’s take a look at Strictly contestant Emma Weymouth, from height to career and more…

How tall is Emma Weymouth?

A report from The Express details that Emma is 5 ft 8.

The model, who has posed for the likes of Dolce and Gabbana, said to the newspaper that she’s looking for a tall, strong partner.

It looks as though the Viscountess is pretty confident in dancing as she mentioned attempting lifts and brave moves. She said: “I want a tall dancer who is strong, obviously for the lifts and all the technical and really brave moves that they do.”

How is Emma a Viscountess?

Emma Weymouth, technically Emma Thynn, Viscountess Weymouth, was born in London in 1986 as Emma McQuiston. The 33-year-old was raised in South Kensington and sometimes hangs out with the Made in Chelsea cast.

She has made her way to Viscountess status but Emma already came from an upper-class background. Her mother is Suzanna McQuiston and her father, Chief Oladipo Jadesimi, is a Nigerian Chief and oil magnate.

Emma took on the title of Viscountess in 2013 when she married a Viscount.

She and her husband Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth tied the knot in 2013 at their home of Longleat House.

Ceawlin Thynn’s father, Alexander George Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath, didn’t attend the wedding and the family feud hit the headlines. His reasoning was due to many changes being made at Longleat house which he didn’t approve of.

What does Emma Weymouth do for a living?

The Viscountess ready to pop on her dancing shoes, spends her days doing quite a lot, surprisingly.

Emma is a contributor to British Vogue and writes under her maiden name, Emma McQuiston.

She’s also a professional chef, model and philanthropist. Emma launched Emma’s Kitchen at Longleat in 2015 and has her own website which features everything from fitness routines to healthy meal ideas. And she often features on James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen as a guest chef.

Emma and Ceawlin Thynn have two children together, both boys. Their firstborn, The Honourable John Alexander Ladi Thynn, is five years old and their second, The Honourable Henry Richard Isaac Thynn, is three years old.

Emma had to go down the surrogacy route for her second child as she suffered major complications in her first pregnancy.

