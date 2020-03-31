University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

When it comes to Michael Jackson, the crowd is still (largely) divided. Since Leaving Neverland hit screens in 2019, the documentary sparked a debate which is still shrouded in so much mystery and confusion that it feels we might never attain a conclusive answer.

The relationships between Michael Jackson and underage boys – notably the focusses of Leaving Neverland, Wade Robson and James Safechuck – has been speculated over many years. And now, it has been addressed again in a BBC documentary, The Real Michael Jackson.

The one-off documentary aired on Monday, March 31st and revisited many of the same cases as in Leaving Neverland, but there was another relationship which they explored in depth: one between Emmanuel Lewis and Michael Jackson.

So, what has Emmanuel Lewis said about his relationship with The King of Pop? What did the documentary say?

Who is Emmanuel Lewis?

Emmanuel Lewis is a former child actor originally from New York. He was born on March 9th, 1971, making him 49 years old.

Emmanuel was diagnosed with dwarfism as a child, which is why he played roles much younger than intended for him.

Although Emmanuel had starred in a variety of projects in the early 1980s, it was his breakout role as the eponymous character in Webster which rocketed him to fame. Emmanuel starred in Webster from 1983 to 1989 throughout his teen years.

Emmanuel Lewis and Michael Jackson’s relationship

We are introduced to Emmanuel in The Real Michael Jackson when he turned up to the 1984 Grammy Awards with Michael and Brook Shields aged just 12.

Emmanuel first met Michael Jackson when he was invited to the set of his ‘Thriller’ music video in 1983. After they met, Michael and Emmanuel were seen hanging out on numerous occasions, at Disney World, at his Michael’s home, Neverland.

In the documentary, Michael Jackson’s childhood friend J. Randy Taraborrelli relays asking Michael about his relationship with Emmanuel. He explained that when questioned, Michael said: “I like him [Emmanuel], he’s fun. He’s a good actor and I think I can teach him the ropes of how it is in the entertainment business for kids.”

What did Emmanuel Lewis say?

Emmanuel Lewis has taken to Twitter numerous times to address the speculations about his relationship with Michael Jackson.

After Leaving Neverland aired and Emmanuel received numerous tweets stating that he had been abused, Emmanuel refuted all of these in direct tweets.

In one Twitter reply, Emmanuel said:

Let’s be 100% clear here I was never a victim. My big Bro Michael has been nothing but kind and a role model to me and my family. I suggest you pick a subject you really know because obviously you don’t know Michael and you don’t know me. Spread peace not false rumors.

