Escape to the Country is the nation’s secret treasure in the TV schedule, offering viewers the perfect combination of escapism, wanderlust and design dreams.

The long-running BBC series helps potential buyers find their dream home away from the city smog in some of Britain’s most dreamy landscapes. They do so by presenting three properties, including one surprise, to the buyers and have them value up the property.

There are currently nine presenters and have been fifteen in total over the years.

One of the longest-running presenters on the show is Alistair Appleton. So, who is Alistair?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Escape to the Country presenter, including how he got his start in the television industry.

Meet Alistair…

Alistair Appleton is a 49-year-old TV presenter, therapist and teacher who was born in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent but raised in Hampshire.

He was born on February 12th, 1970 making him an Aquarius.

Alistair studied at St John’s College, a boarding school in Portsmouth before he went to Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge in 1988. Alistair has a degree in English Literature.

Between teaching and presenting, Alistair has continued his learning journey. In 2014, he completed a Masters in Advanced Psychotherapy at the Minster Centre.

He practices as a trained psychotherapist in Brighton when he is not working on Escape to the Country!

Alistair Appleton: Career bio

Alistair has been working as a TV presenter for over 20 years.

He got his start in the 1990s when he was living in Berlin. Alistair was working as an English teacher and then became involved with Deutsche Welle’s TV channel, working as a journalist then a lead presenter for the channel’s current-affairs show Heat.

In 1999, Alistair returned to the UK and began presenting on shows such as Channel 5’s House Doctor, Garden Invaders, and Cash in the Attic.

Alistair joined the Escape to the Country team in 2007 and has been one of their presenters ever since.

Does Alistair have a husband?

Yes!

When he was at University, Alistair came out as gay and has been open with his sexuality since being in the limelight.

But he keeps his relationship far from the public eye. On his website, Alistair says he has ” a very understanding and supportive husband, Daniel, whom I live with in Sussex.”

They live there with their dog, Ben.

Is Alistair on Instagram?

Yes!

You can find Alistair on Instagram @alistairappleton where he has over 3000 followers. However, he has not posted a picture since 2014.

Alistair uses his Twitter account much more often than his Instagram to share his latest updates. You can find him on Twitter @agappleton.

