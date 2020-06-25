The BBC One You Are What You Wear show has won over fashionistas across the UK since it first hit our TV screens on Thursday, June 11th.

With five stylists on standby – including Lucie Clifford – to give show participants a makeover, viewers leave their sofas after an hour-long stint with the most on-trend fashion tips and tricks.

While former singing contestant turned presenter Rylan heads the show, Lucie is accompanied by the kings and queens of fashion: Kat Farmer, Darren Kennedy, Joey Bevan, and Nana Acheampong.

Like the other stylists, Lucie has brought her A-game to the show every week, accentuating participants’ best assets by choosing clothes to suit their body type. But who is Lucie Clifford? How did she get scouted for the Thursday night show?

Who is Lucie Clifford?

She is the vibrant stylist known for her love of patterns on the You Are What You Wear show.

Lucie landed her first fashion job at Fabulous Magazine where she “realised how much of a difference clothes can actually make”, and became their Shopping Editor.

She then became Fashion Editor at LOOK Magazine. And not only that but her outgoing personality has won the hearts of many who let her rummage through their wardrobes to do that dreaded spring clear-out.

Her personal styling and shopping service also makes her the perfect person for the series line-up.

Regularly jetting abroad to style client events, she is never in the same place for longer than a few months.

How the stylist was scouted for You Are What You Wear

Each episode sees four people who want an outfit boost. Lucie’s first TV debut on the show saw her dress Manny. She gave him skinny jeans and a striped blazer to smarten up his look.

The stylist, who landed her first fashion job with Fabulous Magazine, said she was contacted by phone for the show in August 2018.

In an interview with Reality Titbit, she said going freelance is what “got her name out there” after landing fashion campaigns. Clients include Simply Be, New Look and Ann Summers.

After Lucie received the call, she filmed a screen test in a vintage shop.

That was hilarious. Then filming a pilot for the BBC, and over a year later filming a four-part series with Rylan and the fab five style squad. My dreams had come true, a makeover show utilising my styling skills whilst helping real people, you can’t really get better than that.

Lucie on Instagram

Lucie is on both Twitter and Instagram. You can give her a follow under @Lucieclifford and @luciecliffordstylist.

Her gram is filled with colour, whether that’s silk numbers she dresses her clients in, or family life.

