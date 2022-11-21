Fans ask if Carlos and Nancy from Strictly are related as they share close bond











The Strictly Come Dancing celebrities and their professional partners headed to Blackpool for week 9. The show is onto its twentieth series in 2022 and the competition is nearing its end in November. This year saw many familiar faces return among the pros on the show, however, there were some newcomers to the Strictly professionals lineup.

As the weeks have gone on, fans have noticed that two of the show’s professional dancers appear to share a close bond. While some have asked if the dancers’ closeness is because they’re in a romantic relationship, others are asking if Carlos and Nancy from Strictly are related.

Carlos is a Strictly newbie

While Nancy Xu, 31, joined the cast of Strictly in 2019, Carlos Gu, 28, is a newbie to the BBC series in 2022.

Carlos joined the ranks of the Strictly pros for series 20 and is partnered with Mollie Rainford.

This year, Nancy’s celebrity partner is actor Will Mellor.

Are Carlos and Nancy from Strictly related?

Nancy hails from China. She was born in Hunan in 1991.

Carlos was also born in China, however, the two have never said that they’re related and are just friends.

Nancy and Carlos often take to Instagram together, so their close friendship can be seen on and off of Strictly. The two took snaps when they dressed up for Strictly’s Halloween show and they often refer to each other as “besties” on IG.

Since Carlos joined Strictly for series 20, he and Nancy have clearly developed a close bond.

Fans notice Carlos and Nancy’s bond

Whether fans have noticed Nancy and Carlos getting emotional over one another’s performances or their cute Instagram posts together, there are many clues to suggest that the two are great friends.

One Strictly viewer wrote: “It’s so cute the pro dancers Nancy and Carlos have a wee cry when each other get great critiques and scores up in Claudia’s section.”

Another wrote: “@bbcstrictly don’t want Will or Molly to leave #strictly as I’ll miss the commentator announcing Will and his partner Nancy Shooo followed by Molly and her partner Carlos Gooo. Makes me laugh every week, they always are announced straight after each other.”

More tweeted: “Are Carlos and Nancy a couple? They seem like they have a connection??”

However, Nancy is dating Mikee Introna. She often takes to Instagram to share posts of herself with her partner, they appear very much loved up in 2022!

