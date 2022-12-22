University Challenge fans have taken to Twitter in December 2022 to congratulate Tom Scott and the York team in their win against Durham on the show’s Christmas episode.

The BBC Two show kicked off its third match on December 21 and alumni of each university went head to head. University Challenge has been airing since 1962 and is still going today with long-standing host Jeremy Paxton presenting the series.

Jeremy has been presenting the BBC Two show since 1995 and at 72 years old, he’s hosting the Christmas edition in 2022.

Let’s find out more about University Challenge contestant Tom Scott who has a YouTube channel with over five million subscribers and billions of views.

Meet Tom Scott

Tom Scott graduated from York University with a degree in English Language and Linguistics and an MA in Educational Studies.

He can be found on Twitter at @tomscott with over 217k followers and on Instagram at @tomscottgo with over 100k.

Tom writes in his IG bio: “I make things. They’ll probably come back to haunt me in a few years’ time.”

He writes on Twitter that he’s London-based.

Tom Scott on University Challenge

Tom Scott is the captain of the York team on University Challenge.

His York alumni teammates included Kind, Conn, and Woodward.

Many University Challenge viewers took to Twitter to congratulate Tom on the York team’s win on the episode.

Others tweeted that they were impressed with Tom’s performance: “Tom Scott is really impressive on the buzzer and a good captain, quite rare on the christmas series.”

Another said: “@tomscott Congratulations to you and the rest of the York team #UniversityChallenge.”

More tweeted that Tom is a “legend.”

Tom is a successful YouTuber

If University Challenge fans hadn’t seen Tom Scott’s YouTube channel, then they can now find out more about his videos which see him taking a look at the “most interesting roof in London,” “delivering mail by jumping from a moving boat,” and the reasons why YouTubers “clap at the start of videos.”

With 5.65 subscribers, Tom can be found here (@TomScottGo).

He kicked off his YouTube channel in 2006 and has accumulated over 1bn views.

Content creator Tom can also be found on Facebook where he shares his videos. He has over 60k people following him on Facebook.

