Faryal Makhdoom before surgery - Meet The Khans star's old and current pics!











Meet The Khans has launched on BBC, introducing us to Amir Khan’s wife Faryal Makhdoom. We found pictures of her before surgery…

The Big In Bolton series focuses on the reality of professional boxer Amir’s life with his wife Faryal and three children.

During the first episode on Sunday March 28th, viewers started wondering if Faryal has had surgery, and if so, how she looked before.

So, has Faryal had surgery? Does she have breast implants? We found some old and current pictures of Amir’s wife.

Faryal Khan

Who is Faryal Makhdoom?

Faryal is an influencer, make-up artist and model.

The BBC star is also a mum-of-three and wife to professional boxer Amir Khan, who she has been married to since 2013.

The 29-year-old, who is of American-Pakistani nationality, was originally born in Brooklyn, New York.

She has a net worth of £100,000, with double majors in political science and journalism, and the owner of make-up brand Faryal Cosmetics.

Faryal Makhdoom before surgery

For several years, fans have accused Faryal of getting plastic surgery. Since pictures posted in 2016, Faryal looks noticeably different.

Questions of the possible surgery she has had came to light when Amir appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2018.

She claimed Amir’s siblings told her she looks like Michael Jackson thanks to cosmetic surgery, as reported by The Express.

Faryal reportedly shares a doctor with Kim Kardashian, and has previously revealed that she has “never had plastic surgery”.

In a report by The Sun, she added: “Fillers and plastic surgery are two different things and I want people to understand that.”

What surgery has Faryal Makhdoom had?

Faryal has never confirmed exactly what she has had done, but has openly spoken about her love of fillers and lightening under the eyes.

Cosmetic surgeon at The Plastic Surgery Group, Harley Street, Dan Marsh, told the The Express:

It’s a little difficult to tell because of the angle of the photographs but it looks as though she has had rhinoplasty. Her nose looks to have been slimmed and flattened along the centre and she looks to have had it shortened slightly, the tip has been refined.

Dan, who has not met her or consulted her about plastic surgery, added: “It’s likely that she’s had lip fillers, both her upper and lower lip look fuller than before, and possibly cheek fillers too.”

