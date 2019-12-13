Liam’s journalism experience covers everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC. However, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by his most enjoyable job yet.

Father Brown is back for season 8 and you’d better believe we have a start date already!

The British drama series first arrived on the BBC way back in January 2013, and since then it has managed to sculpt a rather admirable legacy in the realm of TV.

As the titular lead, we have the superb Mark Williams, who has also starred in the Harry Potter franchise (he played Arthur Weasley), as well as the likes of Blandings (Sebastian Beach) and The Link (Presenter).

It’s actually based loosely on G.K Chesterton’s short stories, translating perfectly to the screen. It’s great to know it’s on the way back, so let’s dive into it!

Father Brown season 8 start date

Season 8 episode 1 will air on Monday, January 6th 2020 on BBC One.

Audiences can expect the likes of Bunty Windermere (Emer Kenny), Inspector Mallory (Jack Deam) and Sergeant Goodfellow (John Burton) to return for a total of 10 45-minute episodes.

The episodes will air every weekday (Mon-Fri) for two weeks.

Then there are such guest characters as Felicia (Nancy Carroll), Sid Carter (Alex Price), Hercule Flambeau (John Light), Blind ‘Arry (Alan Williams), Chief Inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers) and Chief Inspector Valentine (Hugo Speer) also dropping in.

What to expect in season 8 episode 1

We’re straight in at the deep end with the first episode…

Titled ‘The Celestial Choir’, the episode tells the story of a mystery figure who attempts to sabotage the Three Counties Choir competition and stop Kembleford from winning.

The Kembleford Choristers – fronted by Mrs McCarthy (Sorcha Cusack) – manage to make it to the final at Worcester Cathedral, but trouble rears its head on the big day!

We won’t spoil anything else, but it sounds like a great return for the series as Father Brown attempts to discover who is behind the incidents which surface throughout the episode.

BBC producer Peter Bullock talks Father Brown

As highlighted by the BBC, a producer from the BBC – Peter Bullock – has offered his thoughts on the new season:

“This eighth series promises to keep viewers enthralled with ten new whodunits to solve. Set against the backdrop of the stunning Cotswolds countryside these gloriously nostalgic episodes are full of drama, warmth and humour and feature a fantastic roster of familiar faces returning to Kembleford along with a wealth of brilliant guest appearances.”

He continued: “For me, Father Brown continues to go from strength to strength.”

