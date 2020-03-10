Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Ready Steady Cook 2020 kicked off from Monday, March 2nd, bringing viewers much-needed delicious recipes and a new batch of professional chefs.

BBC One brought back the ’90s series with a revamped format, new host Rylan Clark-Neal and a brand new kitchen.

Naturally, viewers watching at home are wondering how to make the cooking show’s recipes from the comfort of their own kitchens.

So, here are some of the best 2020 recipes so far – from Romy Gill’s butter chicken to Akis Petretzikis’ lamb souvlaki!

Romy Gill’s butter chicken

Romy’s butter chicken recipe is an easy and delish meal to make for yourself or share with someone else.

And the best thing is that you can prepare the whole dish for less than one hour which saves the hustle after a long day at work.

Head to BBC Food’s website for full ingredients and how to make it.

Akis Petretzikis’ lamb souvlaki

Akis is a celebrity Greek chef so naturally, he’ll bring some of the best recipes of his home country.

In an episode of Ready Steady Cook, Akis made lamb souvlaki which is a lamb kebab served with homemade flatbread.

Click here for a step-by-step tutorial on how to make the dish.

Anna Haugh’s chicken nuggets with kimchi

One of the recipes that viewers are searching for is Anna’s chicken nuggets.

These are deep-fried chicken balls coated in sesame and nigella seeds which are served with a kimchi mayo dip.

You can learn how to make those posh chicken nuggets from BBC Food.

Mike Reid’s Korean-style chicken

If you want to spice up your chicken recipes, then Mike’s Korean-style chicken wings are the perfect recipe for that.

They’re sweet, they’re crispy and served with delish mango salsa as a side dish.

Head here for the full recipe.

Akis’ beef mince kebabs

Akis keeps tempting us with those amazing Greek recipes.

In less than an hour, you can make his beef mince kebabs which are best served with a yoghurt dip on the side.

Head here for full ingredients and a step-by-step recipe.

