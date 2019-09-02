Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

MasterChef is the longest-standing cooking TV show in the UK, broadcasting on the BBC for nearly 30 years.

A celebrity version of the popular cooking series was introduced in 2006 and has seen previous winners in the likes of Matt Dawson (series 1), Lisa Faulkner (2010) and, most recently, John Partridge.

Joining the 20-strong cast of Celebrity MasterChef 2019 and hoping to take the cooking crown is actress Elizabeth Bourgine.

From previous acting roles to future positions and personal life, here are five things you need to know about Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Bourgine is French!

Elizabeth was born and raised in Levallois-Perret, 30 minutes from Paris in France and just five miles from the Eiffel Tower.

She was born on March 20th, 1957, making her 62 years old.

She’s famous for her work on Death in Paradise

The actress has portrayed Catherine Bordey for eight years on hit-BBC series Death in Paradise and is set to appear in the upcoming series 9.

However, she’s best known in France, with roles in Private Lessons (1986), A Heart in Winter (1992) and My Best Friend (2006).

She started her career as a dancer and model after studying at l’École Nationale des Beaux-Arts in Paris before moving into film in 1974 where she now has no less than 74 acting credits to her name.

Liz is married with one child

The 62-year-old actress is married to French writer and director Jean-Luc Miesch (67).

Jean-Luc has various writing, directing and acting credits to his name on IMDB, most of which are for French films.

Together they have one son, Jules Miesch, and originally met on set.

She is on Instagram!

You can follow Liz on Instagram under @elizabethbourgine and on Twitter under @lizbourgine where she has over 12,000 combined followers.

There’s plenty of throwback photos on her page and the French beauty has effortlessly glided through the centuries looking stunning in every era.

Elizabeth is a favourite to win Celebrity MasterChef!

Liz is clearly a very talented individual, with hobbies that include playing the piano and horse riding.

The likes of young-gun reality TV stars Joey Essex and Vicky Pattinson are expected to bow out at the early stages of Celebrity MasterChef 2019 with little to no cooking experience.

However, 62-year-old Elizabeth could be an early favourite to claim the crown with judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace very much fans of French cooking.

