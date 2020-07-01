First Dates‘ maître d’ Fred Sirieix is all over our screens as of late, with brand new episodes of his BBC travel series Remarkable Places to Eat airing weekly along with repeats from the first season.

Each episode of Remarkable Places to Eat welcomes a celebrated chef as Fred’s travel companion. The first season welcomed Angela Hartnett and Tom Kerridge to the stage, while season 2 has seen Andi Oliver and Rachel Khoo take on the role.

Although Edinburgh might not scream ‘remarkable place to eat’ on the surface, the Scottish capital has a flourishing food scene; Fred explored this in season 1 episode 2, along with Tom Kerridge. The episode originally aired on July 24th, 2019 but is now available to stream on the BBC iPlayer.

With Fred back on our screens, we thought it best to reminisce over some of the spectacular places he’s eaten in the past. So, here are the best restaurants Fred and Tom visited in Remarkable Places to Eat’s trip to Edinburgh.

Fred Sirieix takes on Highland Wagyu Grill

If you thought Wagyu beef was not something you’d come across as produced in the UK, Highland Wagyu Grill is here to prove you wrong.

The grill restaurant was set up by farmer Moshin Altajir and his wife Martine Chapman in 2018. Moshin’s aim was to serve the pure breed Wagyu and Wagyu Angus crossbreeds he rears at his farm. Moshin began breeding premium Japanese Wagyu in 2011.

Moshin and Martine have found success in Scotland and beyond. They now have 2,000 head of cattle and their beef has been exported to 27 countries around the world.

The Kitchin Edinburgh

Chef Tom Kerridge and foodie expert Fred head to The Kitchin in Leith for a Michelin-starred fine-dining experience.

The Kitchin is the namesake restaurant of Chef Tom Kitchin. He opened the restaurant in 2006 with his wife Michaela.

The Kitchin showcases Scotland’s cuisines: all of the ingredients are locally source and highlight what Scotland has to offer Britain’s culinary scene. Both Tom and Fred were blown away by what was on offer at The Kitchin. The duo ordered from the à la carte menu and also tasted the whisky on offer. Fred said it was “the best meal I’ve had in a long time.”

A three-course set menu costs just £33 at The Kitchin. There is also the à la carte and a five-course tasting menu.

The Fishmarket in Newhaven

Tom Kerridge was drawn to a brand new addition to Edinburgh’s food scene, a fish and chip shop which the duo go on to claim is the best chippy in Edinburgh.

Restaurant Roy Brett who runs Ondine, Edinburgh’s most popular sea food restaurant, was the founder of The Fishmarket.

This chippy is far from your average fish and chip shop, pulling in some of Britain’s best seafood from a Welsh family who have supplied many of Edinburgh’s top restaurants for decades.

