Garden Rescue: Who is Chris Hull? Business and Instagram of the BBC newbie!











BBC’s Garden Rescue is back in 2021 – but this year it comes with some changes. The Rich brothers and Arit Anderson are leaving the show and there are three new presenters joining Charlie Dimmock!

Ready to transform peoples’ gardens all over the UK, Chris Hull, Flo Headlam and Lee Burkhill are the newcomers to Garden Rescue. So, let’s get to know more about Chris, from his career to his current landscaping company and his Instagram.

Garden Rescue: Who is Chris Hull?

Chris Hull is a gardening expert with over 10 years of experience in the field.

While Garden Rescue newbie Lee hails from the north of England, Chris comes from the south and attended Cornwall College and Sparsholt College from 2011 – 2016 as per LinkedIn.

Chris’ age is currently unconfirmed. However, as per an Instagram post, he was a part of Pro Landscaper’s ’30 Under 30′ in 2020, so he could be in his late twenties.

Chris Hull: Greenbook Landscape Design

Chris Hull’s gardening career kicked off in 2008 when he worked as a self-employed gardener in Devon as per his LinkedIn page.

After five years, he went on to work for John Bailey Garden Design in Devon. From 2015-2016 Chris worked as a coach at Sparsholt College in Hampshire.

For two and a half years he worked at Janine Pattison Studios as a Senior Landscape Designer, which is based in Dorset.

In 2019, Chris became the owner of his own business – Greenbook Landscape Design which is based in Bath.

Meet Garden Rescue’s Chris Hull on Instagram

Chris Hull can be found on Instagram @greenbook_ld where he has 650 followers in 2021.

The Garden Rescue newbie is set to appear on screen from series 7 onwards which airs in 2022. Between now and then, Chris will most likely be busy with his own landscaping company.

Chris’ Instagram page is filled with gardening photos. He doesn’t seem to post much in relation to his private life. However, he’s obviously an animal lover as Chris has posted photos of his cute greyhound to IG!

Speaking to the BBC about joining Garden Rescue, Chris said: “It’s fantastic to be joining the team and a great opportunity to make an impact to people’s lives, through fun and creative garden design.“

