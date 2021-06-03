Garden Rescue: Who is Flo Headlam? Family and Instagram of BBC's new horticulturalist











Garden Rescue welcomes some new presenters to its 2022 series including Flo Headlam and Chris Hull. Let’s get to know more about plant-passionate newcomer Flo, her family to her Instagram and much more!

Garden Rescue is a staple daytime show on BBC One. Airing at 3:45 pm on weekdays, Garden Rescue sees Charlie Dimmock and the rest of her team transform peoples’ green spaces up and down the country. In 2021, it’s been announced that the show is experiencing some big changes – one of which is the departure of the Rich brothers!

Garden Rescue Flo Headlam S6 – presenters

Garden Rescue: Who is Flo Headlam?

Flo Headlam is a horticulturalist who hails from south London.

As per BBC Gardeners’ World Live, Flo spent over 10 years working for a charity before opting for a career change into gardening in 2021.

By the looks of her social media pages, Flo has two daughters, although it seems that the gardening expert prefers to keep her personal life private.

Flo Headlam’s gardening career

BBC presenter Flo holds a BA in African Studies from the London School of Oriental and African Studies as reported by BBC Gardeners’ World Live.

She later studied for a Diploma in Garden design and in 2012 began working in the gardening sector privately.

Flo writes on her own website: “I like to be physically active, so once a client’s design has been approved, I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and get on with building the garden“.

From 2016-2019 she joined BBC2 Gardeners’ World’s presentation team as a gardening expert.

She was also a judge on BBC Four’s Woman’s Hour Power List 2020.

Is Flo on Instagram?

Yes, Flo Headlam is on Instagram @flo_the_gardener with around 1.8k followers.

She writes in her IG bio: “Greening city gardens as I go along my way” and given Flo’s hometown of London, perhaps she’ll have a knack for transforming city gardens specifically on the BBC show in 2022.

Flo’s Instagram content is almost all gardening-related, although she sometimes posts the odd photo of her family. She joined the platform in 2016.

Speaking to the BBC, Flo said: “I am very excited to be joining the Garden Rescue family and am looking forward to adding my horticulture flavour and having some fun with the other designers.“

Flo is also on Twitter @Flothegardener where she has over 1k followers.

