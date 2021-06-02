Get to know Garden Rescue newbie Lee Burkhill: Age, Instagram and career of the BBC presenter











Garden Rescue welcomes a batch of new presenters in 2021 and 2022. Lee Burkhill is one of the newcomers to the BBC show, so let’s get to know more about the “Garden Ninja”!

BBC’s popular daytime TV show Garden Rescue is experiencing a big switch up over series’ 6 and 7. Some major cast changes see the departure of the much-loved Rich brothers and the arrival of some new green-thumbed presenters – Lee Burkhill, Flo Headlam and Chris Hull.

Garden Rescue Lee Burkill and co

Who is Lee from Garden Rescue?

Lee Burkhill is the only new cast member joining the Rich brothers on-screen in 2021, Flo Headlam and Chris Hull are joining for series 7 which airs in 2022.

Lee first featured on Garden Rescue on May 24th, 2021 and he’ll be a staple cast member throughout the upcoming series of the programme.

By the looks of Lee’s LinkedIn page, he grew up around Liverpool and attended Rainford High Technology College.

Before embarking on a gardening career, Lee graduated from university with a degree in Law and Criminology and worked at legal firms. He also worked as a Business Operations Manager and a Project Manager.

Lee runs a company called Garden Ninja Ltd

Lee moved on from his managerial career and switched career paths to garden design in 2014. He opened his company Garden Ninja Ltd in 2015.

Lee is known as “Garden Ninja Lee” and has over 4,000 followers on Instagram (@garden_ninja_lee).

He writes in his IG bio that he’s a “Multi-Award-Winning Garden Designer, a TV presenter, a blogger and a YouTuber“.

Lee launched his YouTube channel in 2016 and it now has over 30k subscribers in 2021.

Garden Rescue: Is Lee Burkhill married?

It’s currently unconfirmed whether Garden Rescue’s Lee Burkhill is married or not.

The new presenter doesn’t look to have posted much in relation to his personal life on social media.

However, as he appears on the BBC show, viewers are likely to learn a lot more about Lee.

Lee does post regularly to IG and he has an adorable border terrier named Barry. The 38-year-old also posted some photos with his mum, Kathy, in a Mother’s Day post on IG, but, overall, his page is mostly plant-related content!

