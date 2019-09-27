Gardeners' World: Meet Nigel the dog - Monty's pet has his own Twitter!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

BBC gardening programme Gardeners’ World has been running since 1968!

The series is back for another year in 2019 and airs every Friday at 8 pm. However, if you miss an episode you can always catch up on the BBC iPlayer.

To some, there are two members of the show who are more interesting than the flowers, fruits and vegetables featured on the programme.

And they come in the form of Monty Don’s two dogs. So, let’s meet Nigel the dog – Gardeners World’s star of the show!

Gardeners World: Nigel the dog

Nigel is one of Monty Don’s beloved dogs. He and his pal Nellie pretty much run the show on Gardeners’ World.

The adorable pup can often be seen having a snooze in the great outdoors on Gardeners’ World or playing with his all-time-favourite green tennis ball.

Monty’s eldest dog is was born in 2008 making him 11 years old in 2019.

AWW: How old is Nellie from Gardeners’ World? What breed is Monty Don’s dog?

Nigel’s health

In September 2019 Monty took to Instagram to share a photo of his dog following surgery to remove growths from his mouth.

Monty commented on the surgery and its outcome in the photo caption: “…today he is a bit groggy and sore. But remarkably unfazed and all very successful.”

It’s not the first time that Nigel has had to have surgery as in 2016 he actually had to pay a visit to The Supervet, Noel Fitzpatrick, as he managed to break his own leg.

Nigel jumped in the air after a tennis ball and as he twisted sideways, an intervertebral disc in his spine exploded.

TOPSOIL: Meet Frances Tophill – Gardeners’ World presenter is a plant expert and author!

Nigel the dog on Twitter

Just like his buddy, Nellie, weirdly enough Nigel is on social media.

Nigel’s Twitter bio describes him as an “Unofficial Presenter on Gardeners’ World” and the pooch Tweets most days.

Of course, the page is a parody account but it’s kind of nice to imagine Nig with some specs on, poised over a computer keyboard.

Anyway, let’s not get carried away. If you’d like to follow Nigel on Twitter, you can do @montysdognigel – he’s repping a massive 40,000 followers!

Nigel had surgery yesterday to remove some growths from his mouth. It all went well, he is fine – if a bit sore – will have a quiet weekend and be ready for filming next week. He will, of course, play the starring role in tonight’s GW. pic.twitter.com/QHv7EDX3Hu — Monty Don (@TheMontyDon) September 13, 2019

WATCH GARDENERS’ WORLD 2019 ON BBC TWO ON FRIDAYS FROM 8 PM.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE