Great British Menu has returned on our screens in 2020 with a new line-up of professional chefs competing for this year’s prize banquet.

The BBC cooking competition sees some of the most talented cooks from the UK’s culinary world as they prepare dishes inspired by children’s literature.

In Wednesday’s instalment (April 29th), four chefs entered the kitchen to prepare starters and fish courses. But the episode was even more exciting as it featured its youngest-ever chef on the BBC series.

So, let’s meet Georgia Sommerin on Instagram and get to know her better, as well as how she got into cooking.

Meet Georgia Sommerin

Georgia is 20 years old and comes from Cardiff, Wales. She is the youngest chef to appear on the BBC cooking show.

Since 2016, the Great British Menu star has worked as a sous chef at her father’s family business – Restaurant James Sommerin in Penarth.

According to her LinkedIn bio, Georgia studied at West Monmouth School between 2010 and 2015. And within a year of finishing school, the young chef stepped into the culinary scene.

Georgia’s passion for cooking

Unsurprisingly, Georgia had her first taste of the culinary world thanks to her father.

During her time at school, the young chef worked at the family restaurant to earn money and gain experience.

In an interview with Entirely Food, Georgia discussed her motivation to join the BBC series at such a young age, as well as whether she felt any extra pressure. She said:

Yes, there was extra pressure with that, as I wanted to prove to myself that I can cook. Also my Dad was on the show 10 years before, so there was added pressure there. But I got through it.

Follow Georgia on Instagram

This is Georgia’s first major stint on the telly, so her follower count on social media will definitely rocket after her appearance on Great British Menu.

You can follow her on Instagram @georgiasom99 and on Twitter @georgiasom99.

