Autumnwatch is back on the BBC for 2019!

This time, the presenters are back for a week’s worth of content, covering the autumnal activity from the Cairngorms National Park.

So, who are the presenters of this year’s Autumnwatch? Let’s find out a little bit more about the 2019 team.

Iolo Williams

Iolo Williams is a 57-year-old nature observer who was born in Builth Wells, Breconshire. He now lives with his wife, Ceri and two sons in Newtown, Powys.

He first got his start in the industry working as a bird species specialist for the RSPB. Iolo worked for them from 1985 to late 1999, when he decided to pursue a career in the television industry full-time. This was shortly after his success on a BBC show, Visions of Snowdonia.

Iolo is the most recent addition, as he only joined the main Springwatch team earlier this year and featured in the last series of Winterwatch. This is Iolo’s first Autumnwatch!

To find out more about Iolo’s work, follow him on Twitter @IoloWilliams2.

Michaela Strachan

Michaela has been presenting on our screens since 1986. The 53-year-old started working on children’s shows such as The Really Wild Show and the Wide Awake Club.

It was following on from her work on The Really Wild Show that Michaela began her journey to presenting nature TV programmes.

Before she was a presenter on Autumnwatch, Michaela was a regular reporter on Countryfile.

In 2011, Michaela joined the Autumnwatch team along with Chris Packham and Martin Hughes-Games. Although the team has changed since she joined, Michaela remains an integral part of the Watch.

Check out Michaela on Twitter @michaelastracha.

Gillian Burke

Gillian is a 43-year-old TV presenter, producer and voice over artist. She was born near Nairobi in Kenya, grew up in Vienna and is now settled in Cornwall!

Although she only joined the Autumnwatch team in 2017, she has long been involved with nature TV programming.

Gillian studied biology at Bristol University and then went on to work as a researcher for the BBC’s Natural History Unit. After, she worked her way up from researcher to producer to director for major networks such as Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel.

Check out Gillian on Instagram @gillians_voice.

Chris Packham

Presenting live from the studio once again is long time Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch host Chris Packham.

Chris is a 58-year-old conservationist, television presenter, writer, photographer and naturalist originally from Southampton. He has co-presented the show and it’s sister programmes since 2009 and before then was the lead host of CBBC’s The Really Wild Show from 1986 to 1995.

Follow Chris on Instagram where he posts lots of nature shots at @chris.packham where he has almost 50,000 followers.

