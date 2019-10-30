Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Each Wednesday evening, following The Apprentice, Tom Allen brings us the spin-off show, The Apprentice: You’re Fired!.

You’re Fired! airs at 10 pm on BBC Two and sees the contestant who Lord Sugar has savagely fired have their say on being axed from the show.

The episode airing October 30th 2019 saw Alan Sugar’s trusty advisor Karren Brady on the panel as well as businesswoman Kavita Oberoi.

So, let’s get to know Darren Harriott, from his father to his teeth!

Who is Darren Harriott’s father?

It’s common for comedians to turn their life’s trials and tribulations into the basis of their stand-up shows.

And it looks like Darren has no issue in talking about his life on stage. He said of his show in an interview with Voice Magazine: “It’s me talking a little bit about my life and my dad and then rambling about everything that’s happened in the country the last few months.”

Darren’s father was in and out of prison when he was young. The Evening Standard writes: “His Rastafarian father was a drug dealer who committed suicide in prison.”

Darren Harriott: Age

Darren Harriott is 31 years old and was born in Birmingham.

He now lives in London but said in an interview with Voice Magazine that he thinks “Brum is better”.

The comedian used to work in security as a bouncer and did so for eight years, he cites “needy-ness” as a reason for going into comedy.

Darren’s teeth

Most people would assume that having a set of pearly white gnashers couldn’t ever really be a negative, but it turns out that Darren has often been heckled on stage over his teeth.

Speaking to The Guardian, Darren said: “Are those your teeth” is something someone actually shouted at him while performing.

You can follow Darren, and his perfect teeth, on Twitter where he has almost 4,000 followers @DarrenHarriett. The comedian is also on Instagram under the same handle with almost 3,000 followers.

