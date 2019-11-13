Get to know Eggheads' Pat: He's ranked number one quizzer in the world!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Eggheads is the BBC show that sees a team of quizzers go up against ordinary folk who think they’ve got a chance at beating some of Britain’s brightest brains to the answers.

Round by round, Jeremy Vine asks the questions while each team members takes it in turns to answer.

From film and television to music, science and history, there is an array of options when it comes to what the contestants could be asked about.

It’s not very often that you get to be in the presence of the number one quizzer in the world. And that’s exactly what the contestants on Eggheads get to do. Let’s get to know Pat, Eggheads’ resident quizzer.

Where is Eggheads’ Pat from?

Pat Gibson was born in Galway, Ireland in 1961.

According to The Independent, Pat grew up in Letterkenny, Donegal, before moving to Wexford when he was 15 years old. He now lives in Wigan, England.

Although many of BBC’s Eggheads are on social media, it doesn’t look like Pat is on Twitter or Instagram.

Pat’s family life

Pat is married and has two children – Elizabeth, 25, and Noah, 22.

You’d think that with all of Pat’s quizzing commitments, he wouldn’t have much time for anything or anyone else.

The brainbox’s wife is named Shelagh and speaking to The Independent in 2005, she said: “He is a member of three quiz leagues which means I lose him three nights a week. But it’s his way of relaxing after work.”

Did Pat win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Yes, in 2004 Pat won himself £1 million on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Pat won the money just like his Eggheads co-star Judith Keppel who was the first-ever contestant to bag the top prize in the year 2000.

The quizmaster’s win showed his wife in tears, Pat said: “I didn’t buy half a horse or a piece of boat or anything. The biggest thing for me was that I went part-time and I worked week on week off.”

