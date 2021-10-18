Get to know Karen Hauer's boyfriend Jordan Jones Williams











Karen Hauer joined Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer in 2012. She came from New York and was introduced to the world of BBC showbiz and has never looked back!

During her seasons on the BBC show, Karen’s been partnered with celebrities including Nicky Byrne, Mark Wright, Dave Myers and Jeremy Vine. In 2021, Karen was paired with actor Greg Wise for Strictly series 19.

While Karen’s dance career has clearly gone from strength to strength, fans of the show may wonder what her love life is like. So, let’s find out more about Karen Hauer’s boyfriend in 2021.

Photo by Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Karen Hauer and Kevin Clifton

When Karen first joined Strictly Come Dancing, she was known as Karen Clifton as she was married to fellow Strictly pro Kevin.

The couple got engaged at the end of a Burn The Floor performance at Shaftesbury Theatre in 2013.

Kevin and Karen were married from 2015 until 2018. Kevin moved on with his Strictly partner Stacey Dooley while Karen later moved on with her former boyfriend and opera singer David Webb.

Read More: Is Strictly Come Dancing’s Rose Ayling-Ellis deaf?

Who is Jordan Jones Williams?

On October 17th, 2021, Karen took to Instagram Stories to share a loved up snap of herself and her boyfriend, Jordan Jones Williams.

Karen tagged her partner in the selfie snap and has also tagged him in many more photos on her IG grid.

Jordan is a personal trainer who goes by the name of ‘The Naked Trainer’ and judging by his Instagram page, he and Karen are very serious about each other.

In October 2021, Jordan shared throwback photos of both him and Karen as babies.

Screenshot: Karen Hauer Instagram Story

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 | Trailer | BBC BridTV 4817 Strictly Come Dancing 2021 | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/bvgL5aQKuzs/hqdefault.jpg 860285 860285 center 22403

Jordan and Karen’s relationship explored

Taking a look at both Jordan and Karen’s Instagram pages, the couple has been together for over four months.

Karen posted photos of the pair working out back in July 2021, however, they may well have been together long before this.

Clearly, the couple is very loved up in 2021, judging by their Instagram pages. By the looks of things, they both have a strong passion for fitness. Jordan, who hails from Australia, has an IG following of over 6.6k and writes in his bio that he “walked from Sydney to Brisbane in 19 days” and “SUP boarded Newcastle to Sydney in 10 days“.

See Also: Get to know Strictly’s Tilly Ramsay, uni, age and Instagram

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING SERIES 19 IN SEPTEMBER 2021.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK