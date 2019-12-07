Get to know Karim Zeroual - heritage to family of Strictly Come Dancing star

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 has whizzed past like a quickstep with all the drama of a Tango.

The BBC competition that sees celebrities put their day jobs on the back burner and whack on a pair of dancing shoes started on September 7th 2019.

All sorts of famous faces from Anneka Rice to Dev Griffin took part, but now on December 7th its time for the semi-final. Making it through to the semis are Emma Barton, Kelvin Fletcher, Chris Ramsey and Karim Zeroual.

Let’s take a look at Karim Zeroual, heritage, family and more…

Who is Karim Zeroual?

Karim Zeroual is a 26-year-old CBBC presenter.

Thankfully Karim is very much used to being in front of the camera, but no one could have expected how much of a natural he would be on the dance floor.

As a youngster, he attended Sylvia Young Theatre School and played the role of Simba in a West End production of The Lion King. He also acted in a musical performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

He is partnered with Amy Dowden for Strictly Come Dancing 2019 and the pair have waltzed their way to the semi-final pretty much with ease.

NO WAY: Bruno Tonioli singing could be the highlight of Strictly Come Dancing 2019!

Karim Zeroual: Heritage

Karim was born on November 14th, 1993 and grew up in London.

He is of Moroccan descent and was raised in a single-parent family.

It is unclear whether both of Karim’s parents are of Moroccan heritage. His father doesn’t look to be present in his life.

Karim’s family life

Speaking to The Mirror in December 2019, Karim revealed how he and his older sister lived in a one-bedroom flat along with his mum.

He said: “I couldn’t afford drama school. But I was lucky to have a strong mum, strong sister, who supported what I did.”

It’s clear to see from Karim’s Instagram (@karim__zeroual) that he shares a close bond with both his mum and his sister, Lianne.

PLEASE EXPLAIN: What is Voguing? Strictly viewers slam Michelle and Giovanni’s dance!

WATCH STRICTLY COME DANCING SERIES 17 FROM SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 7TH 2019.