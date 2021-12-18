Get to know Leesa Ranganathan and the rest of Romesh’s family











Quiz show The Weakest Link has been a staple on British TV for years. Anne Robinson’s steely glare as she states: “You are the weakest link, goodbye” is almost iconic. The show first began airing in 2000 and ran until 2017. Now, The Weakest Link is going in a brand new direction with comedian Romesh Ranganathan hosting the show.

Kicking off with a Strictly Come Dancing special, The Weakest Link airs from Saturday, December 18th and features lots of Strictly stars including Anton Du Beke, Dr Ranj, Catherine Tyldesley and more. Romesh is filling the shoes of Anne Robinson for the new series, so let’s find out more about Leesa Ranganathan and the rest of his family.

Who is Leesa Ranganathan?

Leesa Ranganathan is comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan’s wife.

She’s 42 years old and has appeared on some comedy sketches with Romesh in recent years.

Leesa was featured on Dave show Judge Romesh in 2019 and she’s also appeared on Romesh’s Live Videos, such as Sunday Live with Leesa.

Leesa and Romesh have three children together, Alex, Charlie and Theo.

What happened to Romesh’s dad?

Romesh Ranganathan’s father passed away from a heart attack in 2011.

The comedian has spoken publicly about his younger years and how his father spent two years in prison for fraud.

Romesh’s father was the inspiration for his first sitcom, The Reluctant Landlord, as he ran the Prince of Wales in East Grinstead.

Speaking to The Big Issue in 2018, Romesh said that his dad fell into financial difficulty, his parents split and the family had their house taken away: “It was insane, going from super comfortable to everything falling away.”

Who is Romesh Ranganathan’s mum?

Romesh’s mother is Shanthi Ranganathan. Shanthi appeared in TV series Asian Provocateur alongside her son.

Although Romesh’s family broke apart when he was younger, he clearly has a strong relationship with his mum who lives just 10 minutes away from him now.

Shanthi appeared on Vegan Food Dispute alongside her daughter-in-law, Leesa, and is a fan favourite when she appears on Romesh’s shows.

