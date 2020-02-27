Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Lorraine Pascale is an accomplished chef and cookbook writer. She is a best-selling author and has hosted her own cooking series on BBC.

The TV chef has previously opened up about her upbringing, revealing that she was adopted when she was only 18 months old.

During her childhood, Lorraine also spent time living in foster homes.

So who is Lorraine Pascale? Let’s get to know the chef more, as well as her parents, husband and daughter.

Who is Lorraine Pascale?

Lorraine is a 47-year-old chef and former top model. She hosted her own cooking show Lorraine’s Fast, Easy and Fresh on BBC for several seasons.

She has sold millions of copies of her recipe books and her TV shows have been broadcast in 70 countries.

Nowadays, Lorraine is a motivational speaker and emotional wellness advocate.

Lorraine Pascale’s parents

Lorraine’s birth parents are Caribbean. Appearing in a previous episode of Loose Women, the presenter opened up about meeting her real parents, saying that it felt like seeing “two strangers”.

She was adopted by a family from Oxfordshire when she was 18 months old.

In a 2011 interview with The Guardian, the presenter explained that she had to live with foster families after her adoptive parents got divorced.

Her adoptive parents have one biological son, while her father also has a sister from another relationship. Lorraine says she’s closer to her brother.

Lorraine Pascale’s daughter: Ella Balinska

Lorraine’s daughter is Ella Balinska. She is 23 years old and is an actress based in London.

Those of you who have seen 2019’s Charlie’s Angels, will recognise her as one of the main leads in the third movie of the franchise.

Ella is set to star next in 2020 horror movie Run Sweetheart Run.

Lorraine Pascale’s husband

Lorraine married her former partner Kazimierz Balinski-Jundzil in 1995. Kazimierz is a Polish entrepreneur and the two tied the knot when Lorraine was in her early 20s.

The couple got divorced in 2000 after five years of marriage.

