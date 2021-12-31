









Five previous MasterChef winners are back in the kitchen on New Year’s Eve for the ultimate MasterChef Champion of Champions competition. John Torode and Gregg Wallace are judging the festive special alongside a guest judge on the panel.

So, let’s find out more about the show’s guest judge, Jessie Ware, and who is taking part in MasterChef Champion of Champions on December 31st, 2021.

MasterChef Champion of Champions 2021

Kicking off at 8:30 pm on BBC One on December 31st is MasterChef Champion of Champions 2021.

The five former winners of the show taking part in the cooking competition once again are the following:

Tim Anderson – 2011 champion

Ping Coombes – 2014 champion

Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed – 2017 winner

Kenny Tutt – champion of 2018

Irini Tzortzoglou – 2019 winner

The former champions are battling it out in the hour-long episode to become the ultimate MasterChef champion.

Get to know MasterChef guest judge Jessie Ware

Regular MasterChef judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace will be on hand to critique the champions’ cooking on New Year’s Eve as well as Jessie Ware.

Many may think of her music when they hear of Jessie Ware, but there’s much more to her than singing as she’s also a huge foodie.

She has an award-winning food podcast with her mum, Lennie. But, she is also making music in 2021 and has recently collaborated with Kylie Minogue.

Jessie can be found on Instagram @jessieware with 385k followers.

Jessie Ware’s award-winning food podcast explored

Jessie first launched her podcast, Table Manners, in 2017 and has had all kinds of guests on her show such as Stacey Dooley, Sam Smith, Alan Carr and more.

As per The Guardian in 2020, 80m episodes of the podcast had been downloaded. Jessie said to The Guardian: “Music was my bread and butter. Now it isn’t, not entirely – which has made it more enjoyable. Less do or die.“

Jessie and her mum are now doing live tours of Table Manners 2022 and they’ve also published a Table Manners cookbook. Jessie also released her own book Omelette: Food, Love, Chaos and Other Conversations in 2021.

