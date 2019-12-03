Get to know MasterChef: The Professionals' Arbinder - he's cooked at Buckingham Palace!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Sharpen your knives and whack on an apron because MasterChef: The Professionals is back in 2019.

The 12th series of the show kicked off from Tuesday, November 5th 2019.

The 48 contestants have been savagely whittled down to just 12 over the course of the competition with skills tests and signature dishes like never before.

Monica Galletti and Marcus Wareing are on-hand with their watchful eye and words of wisdom as the show’s judges.

But that’s enough about them, let’s meet MasterChef: The Professionals contestant Arbinder.

MasterChef: The Professionals – who is Arbinder?

Arbinder is one of the final 12 contestants on MasterChef: The Professionals series 12.

Arbinder can literally create dishes good enough for royalty. The 35-year-old is the executive chef of catering company, Madhu’s, that recently prepared a banquet at Buckingham Palace.

He’s been cooking for 15 years and said: “Currently I’m working for one of the biggest wedding catering companies which generally caters for Asian weddings.

Being Punjabi, the bringing of the food and the cooking of the food and eating, it’s in our blood.

Arbinder’s cooking career

During the MasterChef competition, Arbinder said that he worked in Mumbai for six years.

There are French and Indian influences in his cooking and Arbinder stated the reason for entering MasterChef was to take on a challenge.

Arbinder did so well in his first signature challenge that Monica Galetti even asked for his gooseberry chutney recipe.

She said: “The tartness of the gooseberry with the spices is delicious, I could take a whole jar of that.”

The 35-year-old’s skills aren’t limited to cooking as he’s also a cricket pro and said he used to play for Punjab in the under 16’s cricket.

Is Arbinder on social media?

Yes, by the looks of things, Arbinder is on Twitter.

You can find the executive chef under the handle @asdugal.

Arbinder is also on Instagram @arbinderdugal with around 500 followers.

