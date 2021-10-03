Get to know The Ranganation guest Jack Dee, net worth and wife explored











A brand new series of Romesh Ranganathan’s The Ranganation is back in 2021. The BBC show kicks off at 9 pm on Sunday, October 3rd. Celebrity guests are set to appear on the show each week as well as Romesh’s mum.

The very first episode of The Ranganation season 4 features comedian Jack Dee. So, let’s find out more about Jack, from his wife to his net worth and much more.

Photo by Jan Hendrik Kruger/Getty Images

Jack Dee on The Ranganation

Described by The Evening Standard as someone who “… turns grumpiness into an art form“, Jack Dee is a celebrity guest on Romesh’s comedy show on October 3rd.

Twenty members of the public are invited onto the show to give their take on the state of the world today.

Shanthi Ranganathan, Romesh’s mother, will also appear on the show. The Rangantion season 4 is set to run for six episodes.

Who is Jack’s wife?

Jack Dee married his wife Susan Jane Hetherington in 1989. The couple met three years prior in 1986 and now have been married 32 years and have four children together.

As per the BBC, Jack and Susan have two girls named Hattie and Pheobe and twin boys, Miles and Charlie.

Speaking to the Chichester Observer in 2021, Jack explained that he’s lived near Chichester for 25 years: “My wife had lived and worked in Selsey when she was a teenager, and when we first got together, we went down there and stayed at a caravan park as a holiday.“

Jack Dee’s net worth explored

Born into a “comfortable” life as per The Telegraph, Jack’s father was an executive in a paper firm.

While his home life was happy, Jack didn’t do so well at school and, speaking to The Telegraph, said his school days were “quite dysfunctional“. Jack added: “I think possibly, knowing myself better now, the anger was to do with creative frustration. I had no outlet for my creativity.”

The same year that Jack met his wife, he ventured into the world of comedy. During his career, he’s appeared on TV many times and won Big Brother in 2001. Today, he’s an award-winning stand-up comedian and has an estimated net worth of $500,000 as per Idol Net Worth.

Jack, 60, has a following on Twitter of over 560k @TheRealJackDee.

