One of Britain’s beloved conservationists and wildlife presenters, Giles Clark, is back on our screens this summer.

Two-part series Bears About the House is airing on BBC Two from Wednesday, July 15th. This follow Giles as he embarks on his biggest mission to date. This sees him take on the illegal wildlife trade and help to build a new bear sanctuary in Laos.

Although Giles is no stranger to our screens, there are still many who know little about his private life. So, with his return for Bears About the House this July 2020, we thought it best to find out more about Giles. Get to know the who Clark family here, from Giles’s new wife to his kids.

Who is Giles Clark’s wife?

Kathryn Clark

On December 22nd, 2017, Giles married a woman named Kathryn. They had a wedding ceremony in Barbados. Giles met Kathryn after returning to England in 2016. Giles had been living in Australia for the best part of 20 years, which was where he was last married.

Giles, 42, was previously married to an Australian woman named Ceri. With Ceri he had two children called Alicia, 22, and Kynan, 14. Giles also has a 25-year-old daughter called Sam from a previous relationship.

More about Kathryn Clark

When Kathryn met Giles, she was working as the director of her father’s care home business. The couple were introduced by a mutual friend.

Kathryn has two children of her own, who she often posts about on Instagram. You can follow Kathryn on Instagram @kclark1810.

From the looks of both Kathryn and Giles’s posts, the two help run The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent.

