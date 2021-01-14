BBC: Who is Ginny Lemon? RuPaul's Drag Race UK star was on The X Factor!











Ginny Lemon is amongst the 12 contestants strutting their stuff on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 2. So who is the queen?

The UK-based version of the drag show is bringing out its second season, much to the delight of fans who enjoyed the first series.

RuPaul will be setting up challenges to test the queens’ charm, charisma and unique abilities, such as lip syncing and creating unique outfits.

So who is Ginny Lemon? Here’s everything you need to know about them!

Who is Ginny Lemon?

Ginny Lemon, 31, is the stage name of Lewis Mandall.

From Worcestershire, they have made history as the first Drag Race contestant to ever wear crocs on the series!

Before starting drag, Ginny performed as Lewis Spelt Backwards.

Where might we recognise Ginny Lemon?

Ginny went on The X Factor in 2017, but got eliminated during boot camp.

Simon Cowell looked extremely shocked by the performance, as Ginny sang his rendition of Just A Little by Liberty X.

You might have heard Ginny’s music, as he has his own album called Greatest Pips!, which includes a collection of demos from 2010 to 2020.

Ginny Lemon on Instagram

Ginny’s Instagram bio states they are a “Season 2 icon” on Drag Race UK.

They also add they are a songwriter, actress, comedienne, and non binary, amongst other descriptions of themselves.

The Drag Race star is also friendly with Baga Chipz, who took part in the first series of the UK show.

One of Ginny’s latest projects involved performing at drag festival Klub Kids UK, where he posed for pictures with several other drag queens!

