









Ginny Lemon dramatically walked off during a lip sync battle, making their shocking exit from RuPaul’s Drag Race. So, what happened?

The UK version of Drag Race season two is getting well underway, with the drag queens bringing all the sass and glamour to the stage.

During the lip sync, one of the contestants decided to walk off, leaving the judges – including RuPaul – in shock about what just happened.

So, let’s revisit the historic moment that Ginny left the stage!

Screenshot: Ginny Lemon, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Series 2 Episode 4, BBC

Drag Race series 2 episode 4: Round-up

Ginny Lemon was against Sister Sister during the lip sync battle – as they were up for elimination on Thursday’s (January 5) episode.

The Worcestershire drag queen announced that she was going to “f*** it up, be punk” and do what they “always do”.

They added: “That’s my whole thing.”

As the song started to play, Ginny Lemon blew a kiss, walked towards the back of the stage, and made what looked like a swearing sign on their exit.

Ginny Lemon then laughed, before officially leaving the stage.

I am full on GAGGED at Ginny lemon. She deserves the crown just because of that exit #DragRaceUK — Alex (@alexilling_) February 4, 2021

DRAG RACE: When and where was RuPaul UK season 2 filmed?

Why did Ginny Lemon swear and walk off?

Ginny Lemon did not want to compete with their “sisters”

After their close friends Joe Black and Asttina Mandella were eliminated from the competition earlier, Ginny Lemon was left in tears.

Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister were best friends in the competition.

When asked why they left Drag Race, the queen revealed that they “did it for so many reasons”, as reported by the BBC.

They told the BBC:

Those two people were my friends before I went on the show and I couldn’t imagine creating a new friendship with somebody like Sister before seeing them go home. I did not want to compete with my sisters.

DRAG RACE: Who was Tamisha Iman’s drag daughter Tandi Dupree?

Fans react to Ginny Lemon’s exit

Drag Race viewers were left in shock on Thursday’s episode, with several fans praising Ginny Lemon for their exit.

Many Twitter users thought that the queen deserved a crown purely for their “iconic” departure from the show.

However, a few fans of the series said that Ginny Lemon’s exit was made out to be more dramatic than it actually was.

GINNY LEMON IS THE MOMENT

GINNY LEMON IS HERSTORY

GINNY LEMON IS TV…



That jaw-dropping exit was everything. — Reno Nagasan ☤ (@renonagasan) February 5, 2021

ginny lemon THAT is how u make an exit. luv u babs xxx @GinnyLemon69 — ଘ(੭ˊᵕˋ)੭* ✩ (@kerenzuh) February 4, 2021

Ginny Lemon gave us the most iconic #DragRaceUK exit ever. First queen to not get told to sashay away. I actually love that she didn’t lipsync and just walked out. Icon. pic.twitter.com/ljI664Xpbc — 𝕝𝕛𝕨𝕣 • Lewis 😷 (@ljwr_) February 4, 2021

Damn I thought the Ginny Lemon exit was going to be more juicier than just her walking off the tea made it seem so dramatic #dragraceuk — 🐉 (@zafadu) February 4, 2021

WATCH RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ON BBC THREE AND BBC IPLAYER AT 7 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK