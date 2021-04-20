Who are Glow Up 2021 contestants? Meet Xavi, Elliott, Dolli and the rest on Instagram!











Meet Glow Up’s 2021 contestants – Xavi, Elliott, Sophie, Dolli and the rest competing in this year’s season 3.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star returns for its third series on Tuesday, April 20th on BBC iPlayer at 7 pm and BBC One at 10.45 pm.

Similar to previous seasons, a new group of MUAs will compete to win a contract to work with some of the top make-up artists in the world. From photoshoots to Fashion Week, they will get a taste of real-world assignments for make-up artists.

So, let’s meet this year’s contestants on Instagram and get to know them better!

Dolli

Dolli is a make-up artist based in London and beauty broadcaster at Selfridges.

Talking about her upcoming appearance, Dolli wrote in an Instagram post: “Ohhh how crazy the past couple of days have been! I can’t thank you all enough for the love, support and encouragement I have received. I Can’t wait to continue on this journey with you all.”

Instagram: @dolli.glam.

Sophie

The Glow Up star is a professional hair and make-up artist with degree qualifications in Make-Up and Art Design.

According to her website, she has a foundation level in Art Design and is currently a third-year student studying Make-Up for Media and Performance at Arts University Bournemouth.

Instagram: @sophiebaverstock.

Alex

Apart from a talented make-up artist, Alex is a hairdresser and fashion stylist too.

The Glow Up star’s Instagram profile showcases a range of stunning transformations, as well as snaps from different photoshoots.

Instagram: @lipglosslezza.

Xavi

On Instagram, Xavi describes himself as digital creator and pixie dream boy.

The Glow Up star’s Insta profile showscases the incredible talent he has and he will definitely be one of the contestants to look out for.

Instagram: @xaviguillaume.

Elliott

The Glow Up star already enjoys a solid following of over 14,000 followers on Instagram.

Elliott’s signature style includes playing with shadows, different colours, accessories and techniques.

Instagram: @bankselliott.

Ryley

Ryley is a digital creator, beauty and fashion influencer with 710k followers on Instagram.

After starting her Insta account in 2018, Ryley gained massive popularity for creating make-up tutorials and for her beauty posts. Moreover, she enjoys a lot of social media spotlight on her YouTube and TikTok accounts.

Instagram: @ryleyisaac.

Samah

Samah is a make-up artist and digital creator who blogs about fashion, travel and beauty.

The Glow Up star runs the YouTube channel ‘Samah x Kamar’ where she shares weekly videos, vlogs, pranks, sit-downs to over 24k subscribers.

Instagram: @samahsay.

Nic

The Glow Up star is a make-up artist based in London and owner of the eco and vegan glitter brand Disco Dust London.

On her website, Nic says: “Since 2020, Nic decided to pick up a make-up brush and get creative again through experimenting with make-up before being chosen out of over 3,000 as one of the final ten artists to compete in the show.”

She is also a yoga and meditation teacher.

Instagram: @nicmarilyn.

Jack

Jack is a make-up artist with 4,700 followers on Instagram, a figure that is set to rise after the Glow Up star’s appearance.

When they are not creating stunning transformations and make-up looks, Jack works as a care worker.

Instagram: @jackoliverx.

Craig

The Glow Up contestant is a make-up artist and hairstylist from London.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed a degree in Make-Up, Hair and Prostethics at London College of Fashion, UAL.

Craig has worked as a make-up artist for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and NARS Cosmetics.

Instagram: @craighamiltonartistry.

