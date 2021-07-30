Who are Glow Up 2021 contestants? Meet Netflix's MUAs on Instagram











Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star season 3 is finally arriving on Netflix, three months after it landed on BBC.

The hit make-up series, created by the British broadcaster, has found international success on the Netflix streaming platform. Viewers the world over are ready to tuck into their third helping of the talent contest and ready for a new batch of MUAs.

Similar to previous seasons, the contestants will compete to win a contract to work with some of the top make-up artists in the world. From photoshoots to Fashion Week, they will get a taste of some of the real-world assignments on the job.

So, with Glow Up arriving on Netflix, let’s meet this year’s contestants.

Screenshot: Glow Up S3 E1 – iPlayer

Who are the Glow Up 2021 contestants?

Dolli

Sophie

Alex

Xavi

Elliott

Ryley

Samah

Nic

Jack

Craig

Dolli

Dolli is a professional make-up artist based in London, who works as a beauty broadcaster at luxury retailers Selfridges.

Talking about her appearance on the show, Dolli wrote in an Instagram post: “Ohhh how crazy the past couple of days have been! I can’t thank you all enough for the love, support and encouragement I have received. I Can’t wait to continue on this journey with you all.”

First Look: New Season of Sister Wives!

Instagram: @dolli.glam.

Meet contestant Sophie

The Glow Up star is a professional hair and make-up artist with degree qualifications in Make-Up and Art Design.

According to her website, she has a foundation level in Art Design and is currently a third-year student studying Make-Up for Media and Performance at Arts University Bournemouth.

Instagram: @sophiebaverstock.

Alex

Apart from working as a talented make-up artist, Alex is a hairdresser and fashion stylist too.

The Glow Up contestant’s Instagram profile showcases a range of stunning transformations, as well as snaps from different photoshoots.

Instagram: @lipglosslezza.

SUMMER FUN: Have a weekend to NOT remember with this Love Island drinking game

What about Glow Up’s Xavi?

On Instagram, Xavi describes himself as digital creator and ‘pixie dream boy’.

The Glow Up star’s Instagram profile showcases his incredible talent and he will definitely be one of the competitors to watch.

Instagram: @xaviguillaume.

Elliott

Glow Up star Elliott already had a following of over 14,000 followers on Instagram before entering the talent contest. This figure inevitably, as with all the other contestants, rocketed after their appearance.

Elliott’s signature style includes playing with shadows, different colours, accessories and techniques.

Instagram: @bankselliott.

Follow Instagram beauty influencer Ryley

Ryley is a digital creator, beauty and fashion influencer with 718k followers on Instagram.

After starting her Insta account in 2018, Ryley gained massive popularity for creating make-up tutorials and for her beauty posts. Moreover, she enjoys a lot of social media spotlight on her YouTube and TikTok accounts.

Instagram: @ryleyisaac.

NETFLIX: Here’s where Tattoo Redo is filmed

Samah

Samah is a make-up artist and digital creator who blogs about fashion, travel and beauty.

The Glow Up star runs the YouTube channel ‘Samah x Kamar’ where she shares weekly videos, vlogs, pranks, sit-downs to over 24k subscribers.

Instagram: @samahsay.

Nic

The Glow Up star is a make-up artist based in London and owner of the eco and vegan glitter brand Disco Dust London.

On her website, Nic says: “Since 2020, Nic decided to pick up a make-up brush and get creative again through experimenting with make-up before being chosen out of over 3,000 as one of the final ten artists to compete in the show.”

She is also a yoga and meditation teacher.

Instagram: @nicmarilyn.

Meet Glow Up contestant Jack

Jack is a make-up artist who started out with 4,700 followers on Instagram pre-Glow Up and no hold over 13,000.

When they are not creating stunning transformations and make-up looks, Jack works as a care worker.

Instagram: @jackoliverx.

Craig

Craig Hamilton is a make-up artist and hairstylist from London.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed a degree in Make-Up, Hair and Prostethics at London College of Fashion, UAL.

Craig has worked as a make-up artist for Bobbi Brown Cosmetics and NARS Cosmetics.

Instagram: @craighamiltonartistry.

WATCH GLOW UP SEASON 3 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK