Glow Up: Who are the season 3 finalists? Meet them on Instagram!











The third season of BBC’s Glow Up has seen make up artists showcase their beauty skills again – and we are down to the final three.

It all started with ten contestants, who were hoping for a chance to impress judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner.

With the prize a contract to work alongside some of the industry’s biggest make up artists, they have been putting their very best looks together.

So, now that we are down to the final three, let’s meet them all on Instagram, and have a peek at their lives…

Sophie

Sophie is a 21-year-old make-up artist on Glow Up season 3.

The contestant is also a third-year Make-up For Media And Performance student at The Arts University Bournemouth.

Based across the South West and London, she is trained in special effects.

Sophie often shares her make-up creations on Insta, from prosthetic cuts to bold looks full of colour. She usually stands out due to her unique art.

Recently, she shared that she is on her first job at a set!

Dolli

Dolli is a pro London-based artist and beauty broadcaster for Selfridges.

She often creates bold, extravagant looks with make-up.

The finalist also regularly travels to Hertfordshire, and currently works in the editorial, commercial, TV and beauty industries.

Dolli recently shot some self-portrait photos with Cheeez in Hackney, where she modelled a Kurt Geiger bag.

She regularly uses face jewels and accessories to her make up looks.

Craig

Craig is a pro make-up artist and hair stylist.

Originally from Belfast, he is now based in London, and became Northern Ireland’s first ever contestant to go on Glow Up.

The season 3 finalist currently works at make-up brand NARS Cosmetics, where he has been practising his skills since January 2019.

Craig, 24, formerly attended the Southern Regional College (SRC) in Newry, where he developed his passion for art.

He then enrolled in short courses at SRC and Ciara Daly’s School of Makeup, before doing a three-year BA Hair, Make-up and Prosthetics course at the London’s College of Fashion.

