Glow Up: Nikki's partner's death inspires her makeup look in episode 7

If there’s one thing which has become accessible to pretty much everyone in the 21st Century, it’s professional makeup.
The rise of Kylie Cosmetics and the all-important lip kit has seen plumped up pouts, highlighter and contour, not forgetting brows, on fleek.
Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star saw 10 MUA’s go head to head to win the BBC competition in 2019.
Stacey Dooley presents the show which is a change-up from her usual serious documentaries.
So, who is Nikki? And what happened to the Glow Up contestant’s partner?
Glow Up: Who is Nikki?
Nikkita Patel was one of the Glow Up contestants on series 1. Nikki made it to the semi-finals of the BBC competition.
She works professionally as a makeup artist and social media star, based in London.
Nikki’s online presence is massive with over 180,000 YouTube subscribers and a further 480,000 on Instagram (@nikkissecretx).
The MUA also looks to have branched out into food with an Instagram account @nikkisfoodsecretx which has around 30,000 followers.
Nikki Glow Up – partner’s death
The subject of Nikki losing her partner is brought up during the Glow Up competition.
During episode 7 of the series, Nikki has to base a make up look on a song. She chose Eric Clapton’s ‘Tears in Heaven‘, she said: “I guess I’m trying to emulate what I felt.”
It’s unconfirmed exactly what happened with Nikki’s partner and why he passed. But she said he passed away two years ago.
Nikki Patel in 2019
Social media superstar Nikki was a finalist in the Glow Up competition.
The make up artist has seen her online following grow since appearing on the BBC contest.
