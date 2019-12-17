Glow Up: Nikki's partner's death inspires her makeup look in episode 7

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

If there’s one thing which has become accessible to pretty much everyone in the 21st Century, it’s professional makeup.

The rise of Kylie Cosmetics and the all-important lip kit has seen plumped up pouts, highlighter and contour, not forgetting brows, on fleek.

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star saw 10 MUA’s go head to head to win the BBC competition in 2019.

Stacey Dooley presents the show which is a change-up from her usual serious documentaries.

So, who is Nikki? And what happened to the Glow Up contestant’s partner?

Glow Up: Who is Nikki?

Nikkita Patel was one of the Glow Up contestants on series 1. Nikki made it to the semi-finals of the BBC competition.

She works professionally as a makeup artist and social media star, based in London.

Nikki’s online presence is massive with over 180,000 YouTube subscribers and a further 480,000 on Instagram (@nikkissecretx).

The MUA also looks to have branched out into food with an Instagram account @nikkisfoodsecretx which has around 30,000 followers.

Nikki Glow Up – partner’s death

The subject of Nikki losing her partner is brought up during the Glow Up competition.

During episode 7 of the series, Nikki has to base a make up look on a song. She chose Eric Clapton’s ‘Tears in Heaven‘, she said: “I guess I’m trying to emulate what I felt.”

It’s unconfirmed exactly what happened with Nikki’s partner and why he passed. But she said he passed away two years ago.

Nikki Patel in 2019

Social media superstar Nikki was a finalist in the Glow Up competition.

The make up artist has seen her online following grow since appearing on the BBC contest.

In 2019, Nikki lists herself as a make up artist, skincare enthusiast. Her YouTube channel also features clothing hauls from Primark and more.

In a YouTube video in April 2019, Nikki said that she does have a boyfriend. She added: “I like to keep that a little bit private.”

CATCH UP WITH GLOW UP: BRITAIN’S NEXT MAKEUP STAR ON THE BBC IPLAYER NOW.