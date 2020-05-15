Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

When Glow Up launched to the BBC last year, they could not have predicted what a worldwide hit they were on to.

The make-up competition pits some of the UK’s most talented MUAs against one another in different themed rounds. From photoshoots to Fashion Week, the competitors get a taste of what it would be like to be one of the world’s top make-up artists.

The second series launched to BBC iPlayer on Thursday, May 14th with new episodes dropped per week. The episodes will air on BBC One and Netflix later.

So without further ado, let’s get to know the cast of Glow Up season 2. We found them on Instagram so you can check out some of their fantastic make-up artistry!

Glow Up season 2: Cast

Hannah Cunningham

Jake Oakely

Eve Jenkins

Keziah Joy Saunders

Bernardo “Berny” Ferreira

Brandon Gaunt

Ophelia

James Mac Inerney

Shanice Croasdaile

Ashley Mac

Meet the cast on Instagram – Hannah

Hannah Cunningham is a make-up artist and YouTuber. You can follow her YouTube account here. For the most part Hannah uploads make-up tutorials, but she has also taken to recording film reviews with her partner Jack.

Currently, Hannah has over 13,400 followers on her personal Instagram account. Both her personal and her work Instas are both listed below.

Instagram: @emptyalienmakeup and @__empty_alien

Eve

In her Glow Up interview, Eve explained: “When I was 14, I got my first job in a salon, and I’ve been there ever since. I do make-up all day, and then I come home, and I do make-up all night!”

Eve works at So Coco Rouge in Liverpool.

Instagram: @evejenkinsmua

Berny

Bernardo “Berny” Ferreira is a make-up artist based in London who specialises in Fashion Editorial make-up.

Berny told the BBC: “I want to be a make-up artist who’s also the creative director. It’s about time the make-up artist has more of a say.”

Instagram: @bernyferr

Keziah

Keziah Joy Saunders from Sheffield is the contestant with the biggest following on Instagram so far. When the series launched, Keziah had over 172,000 followers!

Taking a scroll through her Instagram it’s not hard to see why she has so many fans; Keziah is super creative and draws inspiration from her favourite painters and films for her make-up looks.

Instagram: @artbeautychaos

Jake

Jake Oakley is a 19-year-old make-up artist from Cambridge. He also works as a retail assistant and also as a lashes and spray tanning technician.

Previously, Jake worked for MAC Cosmetics between 2017 and 2019.

Jake has nearly 10k followers on Instagram, but we’re sure this number is set to rocket after his stint on Glow Up.

Instagram: @theonlyjakeoakley

Ophelia

In her Glow Up interview, Ophelia said: “Entering this competition hopefully will prove to my parents that I can be a professional make-up artist… and that they were wrong!”

The MUA and part-time model already has quite the fan base and over 6,000 followers on Instagram, so her success doesn’t seem too far off.

Instagram: @necropheliac

Brandon

London-based Brandon Gaunt is another make-up artist taking on Glow Up series 2.

Join his follow of over 5,000 on Instagram below!

Instagram: @beautybybrandong

James

James Mac Inerney grew up in Ireland but is now based in London.

He told the Glow Up team: “I was always an artistic kid but growing up as a closeted gay, country boy, I had to act and be a certain way. I’ve come a long way.”

Instagram: @jmac_mua

Shanice

Shanice describes herself on Instagram as “The hippy who paints faces.”

She works from her studio in Chelmsford, Essex. Shanice has worked with the country’s top photographers and at London Fashion Week projects such as the House of Holland event in August 2019.

Instagram: @shanicemua_

Ashley

Scottish make-up artist Ashley has big dreams of working as a make-up artist for TV or film.

She told the Glow Up team: “My dream job is to be part of a team, working on a big TV show or movie and to see my name come up in the credits.”

Instagram: @ashleyhmac

