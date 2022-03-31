Meet Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars contestants Leah, Bola and co













Gordon Ramsay is going all ‘Lord Alan Sugar’ on the cooking world as he hosts a brand new BBC show – Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars from Thursday, March 31st. The world-renowned chef is hopping out of helicopters, ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins style’ and 12 food entrepreneurs are set to do all they can to get Gordon’s £150,000 investment.

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars is more than just a cooking show, Gordon wants the cast to prove they have the determination, dedication, passion and talent to succeed. The Michelin-starred chef chose 12 of the UK’s best up-and-coming food and drink entrepreneurs to compete, so let’s get to know the 12 contestants on Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars.

Who are the Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars contestants?

Ready to endure all kinds of challenges designed to test their character and showcase their business skills are the following 12 contestants:

Amit, 38 from Malvern Hills, Worcestershire

Asher, 28, from The Rhondda Valley

Bola, 46 from Hertfordshire

Jamie, 36 from Macclesfield

Jen, 35 from Castleford

Leah, 38 from London

Matthew, 33 from London

Michelle, 45, from Abernethy (Perthshire)

Steph, 30 from Manchester

Valentina, 37 from London

Victoria, 28 from London

Vincenzo, 27 from London

The Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars contestants are aged between 27 and 46 and hail from all over the UK.

What are the contestants’ businesses?

The Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars contestants not only have to prove they’ve got grit and determination, skill and drive, but they also need to have a great business idea. Here’s a look at what each of the contestants want to do with Gordon’s £150K investment.

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars: Amit

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars contestant Amit has developed a range of bottled Indian sauces named Pandeli. Amit currently works as a chef and pub/restaurant owner.

Asher

Asher is looking for an investment in his jams, chutneys and marmalades brand Rogue.

He’s a PR graduate who is hoping that his products will appeal to a younger market. Asher launched Rogue four years ago and some of the flavours he’s created include Negroni Marmalade, Espresso Martini Marmalade, Strawberry and Tonka Bean Jam, Bravado Chilli Pepper Jam.

Bola

Next up is Bola. She’s the owner of Jitterbug, an apple cider vinegar seltzer brand.

Bola is a health coach and (if you hadn’t noticed) a big fan of 1950s style.

Her brand currently has three flavours, Lemonade Swing, Orange Jive and Berry, each bottle or can only contains 40 calories.

Find Bola on Instagram @bolaobileye and her brand is also on the ‘gram @jitterbug.life.

Jamie

Macclesfield man Jamie owns a mussel bar named Savages Mussels.

Jamie has a solid background in cooking as he was a head chef in the Navy. He wanted to take his cooking skills to the next level and open his own business showcasing his favourite ingredients: mussels.

Jamie currently has a stall at a local market and enjoys experimenting with his favourite ingredient making dishes such as popcorn mussels and mussel burgers.

Jen Wright

Jen is a lady who knows how to have fun on the go, she is the owner of The Cocktail Pickers Club which makes bottled cocktails.

As most people are, Jen is a cocktail lover and her aim is to eventually sell kegs of her cocktails to premium bars.

So far, Jen’s cocktail flavours include rhubarb vodka, passionfruit martini and gin and elderflower.

Find Jen’s brand on Instagram @cocktailpickers and her own IG account is @jenwright_cocktailpickers.

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars: Meet Leah

Next up is Leah, she’s flying the flag for free-from brownies.

Her brand, Norah’s Brownies, operates from London and she creates homemade, dairy-free, gluten-free brownies.

See her delicious bakes via Instagram @norahsbrownies.

Matthew

Thirty-three-year-old Matthew is the eco-friendly contestant of the series. He runs a zero-waste restaurant called Jackdaw.

Matthew is all about hospitality and he wants to attract customers whose priority is giving back to the community.

Michelle

Giving us something unique to wrap our heads around is FFS contestant Michelle.

Her brand is called Clootie McToot and she makes clootie dumplings.

She currently has a large product range including flavours such as Rhubarb and Ginger, Chocolate Orange and Irish cream liqueur, Damson Plum and Gin and Strawberry and Prosecco.

Steph

Steph is hoping that Chef Ramsay will invest in her brand, Chu Lo, which makes Japanese-inspired soft drinks.

She spent 12 years as a Navy Lieutenant and now she’s embarking on her own business venture.

While in Japan she was inspired to create her own drink which she plans to market to gamers and the premium drinks market.

Valentina

Catering to those who love to bake is Valentina. She is looking for an investment in her brand Lele’s which creates vegan cake mixes and also runs a café.

Lele’s currently offers three cake mixes: vanilla cupcakes, banana bread and brownies. The cake mixes are inexpensive and easy to make and Valentina wants to make tasty vegan food accessible for everyone.

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars: Victoria

Victoria has a business background and combining that with her love of her mum’s plantain crisps, she developed Sunmo – a plantain based snack brand.

As per the BBC, Victoria has launched in a major high-end department store, won awards, and is hoping to get her new range into one of the biggest supermarket chains in the UK.

Vincenzo

Hoping to break into the smoked salmon market is Smokin’ Brothers owner Vincenzo.

Vincenzo used to work for a smoked salmon producer and decided to launch his own business in 2019.

The 27-year-old prides himself on having a brand that is sustainable and artisan. The salmon is also smoked using only smoke and salt, hand sliced and comes in fully compostable packaging.

