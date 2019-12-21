Graham Norton pays tribute to Betty Hoskins on his show: Who was she?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Graham Norton Show is a British comedy show synonymous with the BBC, however, it’s so successful that the show now airs all over the world.

Graham has been presenting his own shows for years but The Graham Norton Show, which currently airs each Friday, has been running for a huge 10 years on BBC One.

The talk show host has had the pleasure of inviting all kinds of famous people onto his show, from The Rock to Lady Gaga, Robert De Niro to Regina King.

During episode 12 of series 26, Graham paid tribute to someone special. So, who is Betty Hoskins and why was she mentioned on The Graham Norton show?

Graham Norton pays tribute to Betty Hoskins

Episode 12 of The Graham Norton Show aired on Friday, December 21st on BBC One.

Daisy Ridley, Rob Brydon, Ruth Jones, Henry Cavill and Robbie Williams all made appearances on the show with the absence of John Boyega due to illness.

At the very end of episode 12, Graham paid tribute to Betty Hoskins and said: “And very finally, I’d just like to remember our good friend Betty Hoskins who passed away this week. She played an enormous part in the success of our show in the Channel 4 days and for that, we will always be so grateful. Our thoughts are will Betty’s family and friends, she’ll be missed.”

NO SHOW: The Graham Norton Show: John Boyega doesn’t make it to the show!

Who was Betty Hoskins?

Betty Hoskins was born on August 2nd 1922. She worked as a dinner lady at Graham Norton’s drama school when he was young.

She first appeared on Graham’s show as a contestant in the 1990’s, she then went on to make more appearances on the show into the 2000’s.

Betty became a key feature of the show on V Graham Norton and So Graham Norton.

Viewers took to Twitter on December 20th after learning of Betty’s passing through The Graham Norton Show: “So sad to hear the news about Betty. She made your channel 4 show.”

Another said: “Ahh sad news.. Betty was brilliant back in the day.. RIP Betty.”

AGEING GRACEFULLY: The Graham Norton Show: Viewers blast Hugh Grant on his appearance!

WATCH THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW SERIES 26 ON BBC ONE FROM SEPTEMBER 27TH AT 10:35 PM.