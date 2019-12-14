Graham Norton Show: Fans say Jennifer Hudson is "stunning" - How did she lose weight?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Graham Norton Show is one of the BBC’s long-standing comedy programmes.

The show has been running for a whopping 12 years in 2019 with a star-studded lineup guaranteed every week.

In 2019 a new series of The Graham Norton Show kicked off from September 27th. Series 26 has seen everyone from Dwayne Johnson to Harry Styles on the show.

Fans showed their appreciation for Jennifer Hudson when she appeared on The Graham Norton Show on December 14th, 2019.

Jennifer Hudson: Before

Jennifer Hudson is well-known as an extremely talented singer. She rose to fame when she became a finalist on American Idol in 2004.

The singer’s success went up a notch when she was cast as Effie White in Dreamgirls alongside Beyonce Knowles and Eddie Murphy.

After having her son in 2009, she decided to physically transform her body. Drastic weight loss took Jennifer from a size 16 to a size 6.

The Graham Norton Show: JHud in 2019

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, December 13th 2019, Jennifer looked like a much more slimmed-down version of herself.

The 38-year-old sat alongside her Cats co-star Judi Dench to talk about the new film.

Around 10 years ago Jennifer went on the Weight Watchers diet and started an exercise regime.

According to a 2019 report from Good Housekeeping, Jennifer doesn’t exercise to keep the weight off now, though, and still eats chocolate every day.

She said: “I don’t really have time to do much [working out], so I really just watch what I eat. I’m very careful and cautious of what I’m eating, so I just try to pace those meals throughout the day.”

Viewers of The Graham Norton Show took to Twitter to show some appreciation for JHud: “Jennifer Hudson’s outfit on Graham Norton is just stunning.”

Whenever I see Jennifer Hudson #GrahamNorton pic.twitter.com/oKBBiNsoUF — Gabriella De Feo (@GabriellaDeFe0) December 13, 2019

